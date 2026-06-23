Jake Paul hopes to join Stanford football as walk-on, enter NFL Draft

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul has his latest stunt, or goal, in mind: join the Stanford football team and have a chance to get to the NFL. Whether he is serious or not remains to be seen, but Paul said he visited the campus and wants to get onto the team in order to get to the pros.

“Yeah, I want to play on the Stanford football team, actually,” Paul said, via A16Z. So, yeah, I’m being serious, though … I went there today, and I was like, this is beautiful. We went to the church, and think it could be funny or interesting, but I do have NFL aspirations. I want to play slot receiver, and so I think to get that experience in college first would be good.

“So I could walk onto the Stanford team … The idea of it happened today. I was originally thinking I’ll just go straight to the Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys. They’re probably going to want to see me play first, and so it might be better if I start off in college and have a little bit of an advantage over the younger, not as big kids before going into the NFL.”

Paul, 29, went from YouTube famous to boxing famous over the last few years. Nicknamed “The Problem Child,” Paul fought influencers, other athletes and retired MMA fighters before venturing against other full-time boxers.

He’s currently 12-2 in his career, going 6-0 before a loss to Tommy Fury by split decision. Fury is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

From there, Paul fought six more times, winning all fights over the course of two years. Those wins included former UFC star Nate Diaz, former heavyweight champion and legend Mike Tyson (then 58 years old) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Paul last fought on December 19th, 2025, losing to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by knockout in the sixth round. With a broken jaw, Paul put his fighting career on hold and went all in on promotion, using his company MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) to get bigger events onto the table. It let to MVP MMA, headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano’s return to the sport on May 16, in which Rousey won by armbar in 17 seconds.

Of course, anything Paul or brother Logan Paul do is for publicity whether it’s fighting, the WWE or social media. Is this just the latest publicity stunt for Jake Paul? Or could he actually be granted an opportunity. If he does get one, like it or not, people are likely to watch.