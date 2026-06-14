Jalen Brunson IHSA state title footage resurfaces after NBA finals victory

Jalen Brunson had a historic performance last night, putting up 45 points in game six of the NBA finals to help guide the New York Knicks to their first championship since 1973. However, this was not the only historic title the Finals MVP won in his career, as footage resurfaced from his time at Adlai Stevenson (Ill.).

During his senior year, Brunson helped guide the Patriots to an IHSA Class 4A title. Helping to guide them to a 12-0 conference record, he put up 59 points on route to the finals, overcoming Lake Forest (Ill.) in the sectional final, Riverside-Brookfield (Ill.) in the super-sectionals, and Bolingbrook(Ill.) in the state semi-final.

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Following his performance in the lead-up to the state championship, this was where he really defined his high school career. Taking on Normal (Ill.), the Knicks star put up 30 points. This was the state-title game scoring record, guiding the Patriots to their first 4A title in history.

“I’ll never forget my sophomore year, our high school’s basketball team went to the state championship game after an incredible season Unfortunately, a senior point guard committed to Villanova dropped 30 and beat them, and now Jalen Brunson is putting on a SHOW in the NBA Finals.” MLB reporter Josh Jacobs shared resurfaced footage from the title game last night.

Coming out of his senior year, Brunson was a five-star recruit committed to Villanova. The 19th best player in his class nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings, that year’s class included the likes of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, with Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Ben Simmons leading it.

During his senior year, Brunson committed to Villanova, choosing them over Michigan State, Connecticut, Purdue, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and Temple. This was after he had averaged 23.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in the regular varsity season that year.

Before moving on to Villanova, the Knicks star finished his varsity career as the leading scorer in Stevenson history. Having his number retired following his career in high school, college, and the NBA, he was officially inducted into the Stevenson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

“It means so much to coaches and our school. We’re so proud of him, just for the person he is, what he’s accomplished on the court, but we’re more proud of the person he is,” Stevenson assistant coach Paul Swan told ABC7.

After coaching Brunson during the state title run in 2015, Swann is still with the school as an assistant coach. While they have not won a state title since that historic run in 2015, they have captured multiple IHSAA regional titles, most recently winning their 4th consecutive regional title over Buffalo Grove (Ill.)

Looking to potentially take inspiration from Brunson ahead of the varsity season, the 2026-27 IHSA varsity basketball season tips off in November. Schedules have not yet been finalized.