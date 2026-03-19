In the first game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, No. 8 seed Ohio State fell to No. 9 seed TCU 66-64 in the East Region. Nobody was happier watching the Buckeyes lose than Michigan great Jalen Rose, who is a member of TruTV/TBS/TNT’s panel alongside Adam Lefkoe, Jamal Mashburn, and Bruce Pearl.

Following the TCU victory, Rose jokingly claimed that Ohio State isn’t even the best program in the state. Along with this, Rose crowned Miami (OH) as THE Miami University. He was obviously mocking Ohio State football for proclaiming itself as THE Ohio State University.

No. 11 seed Miami (OH) improved to 32-1 on the season following its 89-79 victory over No. 11 seed SMU in Wednesday night’s First Four matchup. The Redhawks made a First Four record 16 three-pointers in the 10-point victory, setting up a Round of 64 matchup against No. 6 seed Tennessee.

Michigan alum Jalen Rose trolls Ohio State after getting knocked out by TCU.



"It's only right that they're the second best basketball program in their own state. Why don't we just call Miami THE Miami University?" pic.twitter.com/nHQamFJwi3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2026

“I was hearing about Bruce Thornton playing 100-plus games,” Rose said. “That’s number one… why you don’t pick Ohio State for basketball. And then number two, it’s only right that they’re the second-best basketball program in their own state. So, why don’t we just call Miami THE Miami University?”

Ohio State missed game-winning heave to knock off TCU

With the game tied at 64 with just over four seconds remaining, TCU‘s Xavier Edmonds made a go-ahead layup to give the Frogs a two-point lead. Ohio State‘s end-to-end play for the win was less than inspiring, as Thornton took a few dribbles and launched a half-court heave that bounced off the backboard.

TCU now advances to the Round of 64, where it will face the winner of No. 1 Duke/No. 16 Siena on Saturday. Ohio State‘s season, meanwhile, comes to an end.

Through two full seasons of the Jake Diebler era in Columbus (plus 11 games from the 2023-24 season), the Buckeyes are now 46-31 (26-20) and 0-1 in NCAA Tournament competition.

Jalen Rose‘s Michigan Wolverines take the floor Thursday night against No. 16 seed Howard. Michigan heads into the matchup sporting a 31-3 record. There’s no doubt Rose certainly enjoyed seeing Michigan’s success against Ohio State this season. The Wolverines came out on top in all three of the rivals’ contests this season, and have won 10 of the last 15 meetings between the programs.