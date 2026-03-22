Jamal Mashburn calls out Duke basketball after TCU win: 'They haven't looked very good'

Duke is through to the Sweet 16. But that hasn’t erased concerns for some, not even with big man Patrick Ngongba returning to the lineup.

Following a second straight game in the NCAA Tournament that was hotly contested about 25 minutes into the game, analyst Jamal Mashburn brought up some concerns about the Blue Devils. He spoke up, relatively out of the blue, at the tail end of a halftime segment during the Gonzaga–Texas contest.

“I’m concerned with Duke,” Mashburn said. “They haven’t looked very good. They’ve advanced.”

Quickly host Adam Lefkoe chimed in. Zero hesitation.

“They just won by 20,” Lefkoe said. That teed up Mashburn for the meat of his point.

The former Kentucky superstar, who has been vocal throughout the tournament about the strength of a handful of teams, just doesn’t feel the same way about Duke right now. He explained.

“But they didn’t win by 20, a convincing 20, for me,” Mashburn said. “They had 17 turnovers, they won basically at the free-throw line. So looking at the No. 1 seeds, they’re probably my least favorite at this particular point.”

Of course, that may not be saying a whole lot. This year’s tournament had some of the most dominant No. 1 seeds in recent memory. And it stands to reason that Duke might not yet be firing on all cylinders.

The team had to play a significant chunk of the second half of the season without Ngongba and fellow star Caleb Foster. Foster remains out, considered unlikely to return until the Final Four, if then.

But Ngongba shook off some of the rust on Saturday. He finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists in the contest.

In any case, Duke has more to do to impress Mashburn. Lefkoe, for his part, continued to push back on the “Duke is struggling” narrative.

“I mean Florida looked incredible last night,” Lefkoe said. “Something to think about. You win by 20, it’s not good enough.”

For the record, Duke topped TCU by more than 20. The final score was 81-58.