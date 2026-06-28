James Franklin defends legacy at Penn State: 'We left the place a lot better than we found it'

James Franklin‘s 12-year tenure at Penn State didn’t end under the most ideal circumstances when he was unceremoniously fired just six weeks into the 2026 season following a disastrous 0-3 start to Big Ten play.

But as Franklin enters the next stage in his coaching career ahead of his first season at Virginia Tech, and the Nittany Lions move on under ex-Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, the new Hokies head football coach is proud of the legacy he left at State College.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“That’s not for me to decide or say. But I do know this, … we got there at a challenging time” Franklin said last week on The Triple Option podcast. “And after Year 3 when we win the Big Ten championship before people thought we were ready to do that and put (the program) back on the map. Then we were consistently, after that, between a Top 10 and Top 15 program pretty much year-in and year-out.

“So, I know that we left the place a lot better than we found it, and I poured my heart and soul into that place and those people, and most importantly those young men. And I’m proud of it. But the page has been turned, and our focus is on Virginia Tech and the maroon and orange.”

James Franklin thinks his resume at Penn State speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/UFve7AVTz0 — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) June 25, 2026

Despite the 3-3 start in 2025, Franklin finished his Penn State tenure at 104-45 overall and 64-36 in Big Ten play, with six seasons of 10 or more wins. That included three straight seasons (2022-24) with double-digit wins, a feat that hadn’t happened since the early 1980s under legendary coach Joe Paterno.

Franklin took over at Penn State in early 2014 after three successful seasons at Vanderbilt, replacing Bill O’Brien after the longtime NFL assistant left to take over as the Houston Texans‘ head coach following just two years at State College. O’Brien took over at Penn State in 2012 in the wake of the infamous Jerry Sandusky child sexual assault scandal that ultimately cost Paterno his job after 45 years as head coach.

James Franklin ‘blindsided’ by Penn State firing, thought he ‘earned a little bit of grace’

Now at Virginia Tech, Franklin recalled feeling “blindsided” when he learned of his midseason firing at Penn State in early October 2025. Given his long run with the program, Franklin said he expected “a little bit of grace” with the way things unfolded.

“I think, again, when you give yourself to a place for 12 years and you turn down a bunch of jobs and you build it back to pretty much a consistent Top-10 program competing for championships, that’s where you felt blindsided,” Franklin said on Next Up. “You felt like you had earned at least that, a conversation. But again, I’m appreciative of my time. I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going to turn into this bitter, old ball coach.

“Again, very, very appreciative. Loved those families, loved those kids, loved the staff that I got to work with. But yeah, I felt like I had earned a little bit of grace in how it was handled at the end.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.