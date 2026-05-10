James Franklin explains what made Virginia Tech a special opportunity

James Franklin knew the right opportunity when he saw it at Virginia Tech. Although his time at Penn State was cut short, Franklin knew Blacksburg was the right fit for him, his family, staff and future players.

Franklin actually saw the potential early on last season. Following six games, he was out at Penn State.

But once Virginia Tech took on Miami in the penultimate game of the season, Franklin saw an atmosphere that can’t be beat in his mind. Despite only having three wins, the fans showed out and just imagine if they had nine wins, for example.

“You know, I come to the Miami game, they won three games, it’s sold out,” Franklin told Adam Breneman on Next Up. “The fans are super positive. We have the spring game. If you saw any of the videos, it is packed and it is rocking, and Enter Sandman feels like the fall. There is a passion and a love. And as you know, you can do a lot of things at a lot of these schools, but if you don’t have the fans in 2026 it’s hard to create that. It’s hard to build that now. That’s here.”

Franklin isn’t wrong about “Enter Sandman” and the entrance for Virginia Tech when they play. It’s considered one of the top entrances and traditions in college football.

But, Virginia Tech went 3-9 overall last year, including a 2-6 mark in ACC play. The school fired Brent Pry, who Franklin brought back on staff as DC, after an 0-3 start to the year and elevated Philip Montgomery to interim head coach. Late in the season, Virginia Tech announced Franklin as its next head coach.

If anything, Franklin figures out how to win. He went 24-15 in three years at Vanderbilt, ending the year in the top 25 the last two seasons there. At Penn State, he went 104-45, won the Big Ten in 2016 and made the CFP in 2024, falling one game shy of the national championship.

Taking a look at the talent Franklin brought in to immediately supplement Virginia Tech, it’s near the top of college football. VT ranked out at No. 6 in terms of the 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, trailing only Indiana, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Louisville and LSU.

“If we’re talking about who has the best rosters in the ACC, Miami is going to be the best,” On3’s Andy Staples said. “Clemson is still going to have a very good roster. SMU is in the top two or three. Louisville is going to be in the top five, always. And then it’s a matter of who else. Virginia brings back a lot.”