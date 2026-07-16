James Franklin on bringing Penn State transfers to Virginia Tech: 'I want to build this with people that I trust and know and love'

The James Franklin era at Virginia Tech is nearly upon us, as the Hokies look to return to national relevancy.

It’s been a tough go around for the program as of late, as it hasn’t hit the 10-win mark in a season since 2016. By bringing in Franklin, who led Penn State to six 10-win campaigns from 2016-2024, the Hokies are looking to reverse that fate and emerge as a team in College Football Playoff conversations.

In order to make a strong splash into both the ACC and college football landscape, James Franklin had to build a strong foundation in Blacksburg. He did just that, by bringing in 12 transfers that played for him last season at Penn State. A few of the biggest additions included tight end Luke Reynolds (On3’s No. 83 ranked transfer) and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (On3’s No. 101 ranked transfer).

James Franklin, Virginia Tech hauled in No. 7 ranked Portal class

At ACC Media Days on Thursday, Franklin spoke on the importance of surrounding himself with players and contributors that he was already familiar with.

“I think it really just comes down to this… whenever you’re trying to build a company or a program, you want to do it with people that you trust and you know,” Franklin said. “They had decisions to make. They were in the Portal, and they were choosing schools. When you go somewhere where you don’t know the people or the head coach, you’re taking on risks.

“Part of this is that you want to go get the five-star or make the best decision or find the perfect place. Part of it, too, is reducing risks. In any business model, you want to reduce risks. I want to build this with people that I trust and know and love. I think they wanted to go somewhere with someone they trusted and respected too.”

As the dust settled on the offseason, Virginia Tech hauled in On3’s No. 7 ranked transfer class. Along with a strong transfer haul, the Hokies employed excellent roster retention. According to ESPN, Virginia Tech brings back the fourth most returning production among all FBS teams. There’s no doubt that both the hire of an established Playoff caliber head coach, and the return of former head coach Brent Pry to the program as defensive coordinator, both factored into these strong numbers.

Coming off a brutal 3-9 campaign, there is nowhere to go but up for Virginia Tech. With Franklin at the helm, surrounded by incoming contributors with College Football Playoff experience, expectations are sky-high for the Hokies in Blacksburg.