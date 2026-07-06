James Franklin reveals first conversation with Virginia Tech led him to taking Hokies job

It sounds like James Franklin didn’t waste any time when it came to taking the Virginia Tech job this offseason. Penn State fired Franklin six games into the 2025 season following over a decade of work in State College.

Franklin was very good, but he couldn’t win the big one as they say. He led Penn State to the CFP semifinals during the 2024 season so last fall was make or break.

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When it didn’t work out, Virginia Tech was ready to go all in from the get go. Franklin didn’t expect that, but he was on board going to Blacksburg right away.

“First of all, lot of schools called, (then) Virginia Tech called, and they wanted to come and visit right away,” Franklin said on Next Up with Adam Breneman. “And I thought it was going to be like an initial get to know each other, but they brought numbers, they were ready to say yes that night, so like their clock started, and it was literally our first conversation … (The questions I asked were) ‘Am I going to have enough money to go out and hire a really good staff? What is the NIL budget? Are we really going to be able to compete in the ACC, but also nationally?’

“At this point in my career, and then also with the contract, it allows you to be more direct, more assertive, as this thing kept going, and I found out the type of commitment that they were willing to make to football again. Then it became serious.”

James Franklin was ready to rock with Virginia Tech right away

Despite the 3-3 start in 2025, Franklin finished his Penn State tenure at 104-45 overall and 64-36 in Big Ten play, with six seasons of 10 or more wins. That included three straight seasons (2022-24) with double-digit wins, a feat that hadn’t happened since the early 1980s under legendary coach Joe Paterno.

Franklin took over at Penn State in early 2014 after three successful seasons at Vanderbilt, replacing Bill O’Brien after the longtime NFL assistant left to take over as the Houston Texans‘ head coach following just two years at State College. O’Brien took over at Penn State in 2012 in the wake of the infamous Jerry Sandusky child sexual assault scandal that ultimately cost Paterno his job after 45 years as head coach.

When you put all of that together, Franklin did a bang up job for the Nittany Lions. While the sides split, Virginia Tech wasd ready to take a chance and compete for the ACC and more with him steering the ship.