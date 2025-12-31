James Franklin reveals his impression of Virginia Tech's rivalry with Virginia

When it comes to rivalries, James Franklin is stepping into a different world at Virginia Tech compared to Penn State. The Nittany Lions did not have a defined rival on the schedule, at least on an annual basis. In Blacksburg, it’s quite clear who enemy No. 1 is — the Virginia Cavaliers.

Franklin is still familiar with the rivalry, given his time in the respective area. Wednesday allowed the new Virginia Tech head coach to expand more on his overall impression of VT-UVA. He certainly recognized what kind of success just took place on the other side.

“Just figures, though, I get the job right after Virginia wins the competition for the ACC Championship and wins, what, 10 or 11 games?” Franklin said during Wednesday’s basketball game between the two programs. ” … This is a big rivalry. I understand what it means to the state.”

Virginia did just enjoy its best season in a while, likely since 2019 when an Orange Bowl appearance popped up. Tony Elliott produced only the third double-digit win season in program history. If not for a Duke win in the ACC Championship, the Cavs are in the College Football Playoff thanks to an automatic birth.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, is when Franklin will get his first official taste of the rivalry. Lane Stadium will play host in what should be an incredible atmosphere. Franklin started his tenure off with a win against Virginia, which would also go a long way in gaining faith from the fan base.

Recapping recent series history between Virginia, Virginia Tech

Since the turn of the century, the matchup has been dominated by Virginia Tech. Multiple win streaks have taken place since 2000, none longer than the 15-year run beginning in 2004. Virginia holds just three wins in the 21st century.

Unfortunately, one of those did come this past season. Elliott’s bunch earned a 20-point win over Virginia Tech over the Thanksgiving holiday to break a four-year drought. Everyone in Charlottesville knows the task is only going to get tougher with Franklin taking over on the other side.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 62-39-5. To find Virginia’s last back-to-back victory, you have to travel to 1997 and 1998. A three-game streak hasn’t taken place since 1987-1989. Those are things Franklin is going to work incredibly hard to prevent, even if Virginia is riding a ton of momentum due to a successful 2025 season.