James Green details similarities between Nebraska, Virginia Tech wrestling with both on the rise

James Green is a Nebraska wrestling lifer, but Virginia Tech is a big part of him too. The four-time All-American and two-time World Medalist is heading back to Blacksburg to serve as an assistant coach and RTC athlete.

Ahead of Final X on June 19th, Green is training in Lincoln as he prepares for a best-of-three vs. David Carr for the 2026 World Team spot. But then, he’ll go to a Hokies program that looks to become the next wrestling program to make a massive splash amongst the traditional blue bloods.

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“Really, it’s just kind of about the brotherhood on the team and the tradition that they have and the culture that they’ve built,” Green told On3. “Because if you look at both the programs … guys that committed there, stayed there, you know, wrestled their college career they are still there, and I think on outside looking in, you can see as a parent, you’re like, well, these guys must be doing a good job outside of wrestling room as well, like living their life right?

“And I think, especially, I didn’t go to Virginia Tech, I wasn’t a student athlete there, but I know from being a student athlete here (at Nebraska) that the culture and environment has just changed tremendously, and I think that’s a big part of any program being a successful program.”

James Green ready to take Virginia Tech to next level

Green will have no shortage of training partners at Virginia Tech as well. Not only will he be hands on with his new athletes, he’ll be coaching them up in the college ranks.

“And what Virginia Tech is, they’ve always been right there, and then they finally put the pieces together,” Green said. “Obviously getting Bo Bassett and Caleb Henson, those guys all being in the lineup together, it’s just going to continue to grow. Shoot, Aaron Seidel, Ryan Burton, they’re all on the U20 team, so a lot of great recruiting, good culture, and obviously results.”

Over the course of his career, Green finished seventh twice and third twice with the Huskers. Once he reached the professional level, he represented the United States at 70 KG from 2015-21. He was a Bronze and Silver Medalist at the World Championships in 2015 and ’17.

Right after coming out of retirement, Green managed to make the 2024 World Team at 70 KG and compete at the World Championships in Albania. Now, he competes at 74 KG where he’ll take on Carr on June 19th at Final X in Newark, NJ.