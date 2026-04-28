Jameson Williams files lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC over NIL misuse

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly filed a landmark lawsuit against the NCAA, the Big Ten and SEC on Monday, according to The California Post. Williams, who played college football at Alabama and Ohio State, is suing the three entities in Los Angeles County court over allegations they used his name, image and likeness without proper compensation.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft entering his fifth professional season, is seeking compensation and an injunction barring the NCAA, Big Ten and SEC from using his NIL “for financial or similar gain or reason without his consent and compensation,” according to The Post.

“To date, Williams has received no fair compensation from Defendants for the full commercial value of his name, image, and likeness,” Williams’ lawsuit states, per The Post. “Defendants continuously financially benefit from Jameson Williams’ name, image and likeness rights, while also doing so without providing him with just compensation.”

Ultimately, Williams is seeking reimbursement for the potential financial value that he would’ve received if the NCAA allowed him to monetize his NIL throughout his collegiate career. The NCAA previously barred student-athletes from profiting off their personal name, image, and likeness until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the organization in the famous O’Bannon v. NCAA decision in the summer of 2021.

Williams claims the NCAA, Big Ten and SEC prohibited him from properly monetizing his personal NIL, and alleges all three continue to use his image on social media posts and highlight packages on television without properly compensating him. Williams’ lawsuit formally cites the NCAA, Big Ten and SEC with violating the Cartwright Act, the Unfair Practices Act, the Sherman Antitrust Act and the Lanham Act.

“Plaintiff received less — zero — than he otherwise would have received for the use of his name, image, and likeness in a competitive marketplace, and was thus damaged, and seeks to recover those damages,” Williams’ lawsuit states, per The Post.

The 25-year-old Williams has established himself as a key piece in the Lions’ explosive offense following back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Detroit. That includes a career-best 63-reception, 1,117-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2025.