Jason Williams mocks Florida with chomps as daughter Mia, Texas Tech win Gainesville Super Regional

A Super Regional series between Florida and Texas Tech was hotly contested, to say the least. And tensions flared multiple times between the two programs and their fans, with former Florida basketball player Jason Williams getting into the act.

Williams is the father of Texas Tech star Mia Williams, who was a former Florida softball player before she transferred to the Big 12 program. Mia was a star in the series against her former team, hitting a go-ahead home run early in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 3.

Texas Tech eventually routed Florida 16-7, run-ruling the Gators after hitting five home runs in the contest. After one of them, Jason Williams began taunting the home team.

He went down the stands on the side of the Texas Tech dugout and unleashed a series of mocking chomps. He also chirped toward the field, which you can see below.

WATCH: For example, Jason Williams was seen yelling toward the Florida dugout after Texas Tech hit a home run. At the end of the video, he did the Gator Chomp in mockery of where he once played.



Ugly scene during an incredible series. pic.twitter.com/oAmulNJ2sc — Zach Moore (@zach_moore27) May 24, 2026

Jason Williams was shown on the broadcast celebrating wildly several times during key moments in the game for Texas Tech. He bounced around various areas on the first-base side, making his presence well known.

That came just two days after a Florida fan was reportedly ejected after getting into it with the Williams family. The first incident came on Friday in a 10-8 Texas Tech win.

The altercation allegedly involved Jason Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran who starred at Florida in 1998, and his other daughter, who were reportedly hit with a handheld fan allegedly thrown by an unspecified Gators softball fan while the family was celebrating one of Mia Williams‘ two hits Friday, per the Gainesville Sun’s Kevin Brockway.

Jason Williams was initially the one escorted from the stadium by campus police, but was able to return after explaining what occurred, per Brockway. At which point, campus police ejected the offending Gators fan out of Pressly Softball Stadium.

Mia Williams went 2-for-3 in Friday’s game with three RBI, hitting a game-winning two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. On Sunday, she finished 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, notching two RBI. She also scored two runs.

During the three-game series, Williams was hit by pitch five times. That sparked some of the tensions on the Texas Tech side. After the game, Florida players refused to shake hands with Texas Tech players, and fans and players alike continued to exchange words and gestures.