Jason Williams reacts to Tennessee walk-off win over Texas Tech

Jason Williams is on Dad duty at the Women’s College World Series. His daughter, Mia, is hoping to win a national championship with Texas Tech. Unfortunately, the route to dog piling in Oklahoma City just got a little bit harder. Texas Tech fell to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, losing in walk-off fashion.

Ohio’s Tate of Barstool Sports is on-site to cover Williams and his journey. So, naturally, he posted a video with the reaction to Tennessee pulling off the win.

Turns out, Williams was not even in his seat during the moment. He was looking for a snow cone back in the concession stands. But at the end of the video captured, you can hear Williams say, “No way.” Certainly a relatable thought for everyone cheering for Texas Tech. You can check out the full moment here.

On the first pitch of the Bottom of the 9th, Tennessee hit a walk off home run



J Will had just stepped away to get a snow cone between innings



Not only did they not have Cherry (his favorite), Steve had to inform him of the home run pic.twitter.com/Gz4gCBVXvQ — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) May 30, 2026

Thankfully, this is not the end of the road for Texas Tech. Plenty more softball is in their future. Any kind of margin of error is removed, though. One more loss will send the Red Raiders back to Lubbock empty-handed. And as we know, in the Women’s College World Series, there are not going to be any easy games.

We do know who the next opponent will be. Williams and the rest of Texas Tech’s fans will be back in the ballpark on Sunday night. UCLA will be on the other side, the second of two elimination games on Sunday. ESPN will have the broadcast, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

More on Mia Williams, 2026 season with Texas Tech

Everyone wearing Texas Tech colors struggled at the plate on Saturday. Just five hits were put on the board by the entire team. Williams was one of them, providing the lone double of the evening — a big one at the time. She eventually turned into the game-tying run after a close play at the plate.

This is nothing new for Williams, who routinely finds herself in the lead-off spot. Williams is hitting .438 on the season entering the day. She has 24 home runs and 83 RBIs, totalling an incredible OPS of 1.455. Texas Tech can really count on Williams to put together great at-bats too, striking out just 16 times and walking on 32 occasions.

Now, the goal is to add onto those numbers to close out the year. Williams is certainly up for the task, espeically with some family in the stands.