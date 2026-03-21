Jax Forrest explains how he stays grounded as immediate NCAA Wrestling superstar

For how good Jax Forrest is in only three-plus months of college wrestling, the Oklahoma State freshman could be brash if he wanted. He’s undefeated, came into Cleveland as the No. 1 seed and is one win away from becoming an NCAA champion after wrestling for Bishop McCort high school in December.

Not only that, Forrest was the Senior World Team member in 2025 while in high school. He was supposed to do this right? Maybe. But at this level, things can change on a dime.

But Forrest hasn’t changed since arriving in Stillwater. He’s still getting bonus points in every one of his matches and has proven to be the most exciting wrestler in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament. Who can he thank? Head coach David Taylor.

“Just knowing that my coach is an Olympic champ. That keeps me really grounded,” Forrest said after his semifinal win. “It helps me, not like I’m better than you. What do you know? What are you going to tell me? I’ve got Coach David. I’ve got Coach Jimmy (Kennedy) who kicks my butt every day.

“I have really good people who keep me humble when I don’t want it. On the flip side, on days like today, Coach David told me before the match, hey, this could be hard. It could be a really tough match, but it doesn’t have to be. You can blow it open. You can take him down multiple times. You can ride him high, get off bottom. You can have perfect balances with the criticism in beating me up versus lifting me up, telling me how good I am.”

What also keeps Forrest grounded is knowing his opponent Saturday night: Ohio State’s Ben Davino, another freshman. Davino is in his second year of college, but this was his first full fledged season for the Buckeyes.

“We’re 2-2 in freestyle. I beat him four years ago. He beat me three years ago,” Forrest said of the matchup. “I beat him at the Open this year. He’s really hard to score on. He’s really elusive. He’s powerful. He’s got really good offense. I’m expecting a hard match.

“If I can go out there and put up points, that would be awesome. I’m expecting a scrap. I’m expecting seven minutes or more. He said after the semis match, he wants to put on a show. I want to put on a show. Let’s put on a show for these people. Whoever’s the best that day is national champ.”