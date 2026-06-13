Jax Forrest previews rematch with Marcus Blaze at Final X for 2026 World Team spot

Jax Forrest is taking his match against Marcus Blaze a little different compared to the 2024 Olympic Trials. Final X is just around the corner on June 19th where Forrest and Blaze will wrestle for the Senior World Team spot.

Both are coming off stellar freshman seasons at Oklahoma State and Penn State, where Forrest was the NCAA champion at 133 pounds and Blaze finished in 4th, becoming an All-American as well. Not only could we see them go head to head for titles in college, these two could be battling for a long time at the senior level to try and achieve their World and Olympic dreams.

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Two years ago, Blaze took out Forrest 5-2 in freestyle but a lot has changed since then. Forrest knows this is a fresh matchup, one that either guy has to win twice in a best-of-three.

“I mean, obviously, go and watch, and you know, see where he has changed, you know, how he just does stuff, obviously,” Forrest told On3. “He’s a little bit different, obviously. I think I’m a lot different now than what I was there, especially, you know, I had a buzzed head there now I have longer blonde hair, so you know there’s a difference. But no, I mean, he’s really, really good, and he’s like you said, he’s so hard to score (on) defensively. I like to think I’m really good offensively, so it’s going to be something where you know it’s going to be fun, you know it’s going to be exciting.”

Jax Forrest vs. Marcus Blaze at Final X 2026

Forrest, especially if you were introduced to him this college season, can score in bunches. His style is very funky and he can seemingly rack up points out of nowhere.

But trying to score on a brick wall such as Blaze is definitely a challenge even for someone like Forrest. With the adjustments the Oklahoma State Cowboy made, he might have the upper hand.

“I know he’s more of a re-attack guy, and you know I think I’m getting better at re-attacks. I think I’m getting better at being smarter,” Forrest said. “And I think you think it’s funny. You know, I hear people talking, and they’re talking about how, like, I’m crazy, and Marcus is going to beat me because I’m just crazy, and in my head I’m thinking, well, I mean, I know I’m crazy, but I’m also hearing you guys tell me how crazy I sm, so I’m not gonna be as crazy as you think I am, knowing I’m wrestling someone who’s really good at re-attacks like that, but you know, I’m really excited.

“I haven’t wrested him in a while, we’re both 19 … I’m sure we’re both gonna have long careers, and we’ll been battling for a long time. I’m really confident, and you know, either me or him, you know, whoever goes the world’s, I mean, we’re getting the medal, and I like to think we’re both gold medal guys.”

Final X is set for June 19th in Newark, NJ. Wrestlers will compete in best-of-three series to determine the 2026 World Team spots for the men and women.