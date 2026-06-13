Jax Forrest reflects on goal to make some Senior World Team as Bo Bassett

Jax Forrest and Bo Bassett could go from high school wrestling teammates to Senior World Team teammates. At back to back weights no less!

Bassett already discussed how it could be a reality at Final X next week when joined Baschamania earlier this month. Now Forrest got into the fray and revealed he and Bassett have had conversations like this dating back to their early days at Bishop McCort High School in Pennsylvania.

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“It’s crazy,” Forrest told On3. “That’s something we’ve talked about our whole high school career. How early are we going to be on a senior world team together? And that’s something where, like, our coaches were like, I could see you guys being in Final X and making these world teams before you graduate high school. And in our minds we’re like, ‘man, you’re crazy. What are you talking about?’ But I mean, it’s crazy, I’m super excited for him.”

Forrest takes on Penn State’s Marcus Blaze at 61 KG for his respective spot in a best of three on Friday. Bassett will wrestle at 65 KG and take on World Bronze Medalist and current Real American Freestyle featherweight champion Real Woods.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve, I’ve lots of respect and know nothing but good things to say about Bo,” Forrest said. “You know, he’s always been super good to me and my family, and you know, I’m really excited to watch him wrestle, watch him compete, and you know, being backstage with him, you know, wishing him good luck, and you know, being there for him. Win or lose, it’s gonna be fun. You know, it’s gonna be like old times, basically.”

Jax Forrest, Bo Bassett to make same Senior World Team?

Bassett rolled his way to a third Pennsylvania state title this past season while Forrest graduated early in December and enrolled at Oklahoma State. Then, Forrest did the unprecedented by going undefeated in just three months of college wrestling and won the NCAA title at 133 pounds.

Bassett could take the world by storm at 141 or 149 pounds for Virginia Tech next season, potentially capturing an NCAA title right away as well. But for now, Forrest and Bassett are big time representatives, as is Blaze, of the new generation of Team USA wrestlers. The young guys are here to take over.

“It’s actually really crazy. We got to train last week, we trained for three or four days in a row. He would come over, we wrestle in the basement, we’d wrestle with the compound. We had graduated Tuesday, so for that entire week some of the guys were still in school, and so we were getting a lot of training in. And being able to wrestle with him again, I missed it a lot,” Bassett said on Baschamania.

“I miss Jax as a person a ton. I miss wrestling Jax in the room. He’s a guy that you’re just excited to be around. Obviously, he was having a ton of success in doing absolutely unbelievable things. I mean, he left our high school room and went on and won a national title, came second in the Hodge race. Like, it’s unheard of.”