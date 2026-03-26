Jay Bilas calls out 'laughable' double standard after Will Wade leaves NC State for LSU

On Thursday, it was revealed that Will Wade will be returning to LSU as its next head coach after four seasons with Matt McMahon leading the helm. Wade’s hire, however, came what appeared to be simultaneously as McMahon was fired.

This has led to the conversation of tampering among coaches in college sports. To ESPN’s Jay Bilas, it seems a bit odd that two major moves happen within minutes of each other. Had this been a player, Bilas alludes to, things would be looked at differently.

“Of course, no “tampering,” no “poaching”…just coincidence LSU fired its coach and hired NC State’s within minutes,” Bilas wrote, torching Wade’s statement to the NC State athletic department. The USF coach (Bryan Hodgson) warned other programs to “stay away from my players.” Then, HE was gone…so, nobody had to stay away from HIM. The double standard is laughable. Let’s stop complaining about player choice when coaches leave at the first chance for a better situation for themselves.”

Hodgson’s comments stemmed from Auburn sending an assistant coach to a mid-major tournament to scout players in-person before the season had ended. The coach, Grant Leonard of Queens College, called Auburn out for tampering. The Tigers, meanwhile, claimed it was scouting within NCAA’s rulebook. Regardless, Hodgson was named the new coach at Providence just weeks later.

At the same time, when the NCAA transfer portal opens up for college basketball players beginning on April 7 — thousands of athletes will flood into it looking for their new home. For some, it’ll be their second, third or maybe even fourth time transferring.

The tampering issue, however, stems from schools reaching out to players before the portal is opened. This includes discussing potential NIL numbers, roster outlook, potential fit, etc., that could sway said player before the 15-day portal window opens.

That brings up Bilas’ point — why aren’t coaches held to the same standard? There’s no specific window for coaching “transfers,” though hires are typically made before the portal opens to help the new coach build its roster roster.

In Will Wade’s case, Bilas can’t sit by and believe it’s a “coincidence” that Wade was hired as McMahon was fired. To him, there had to have been some conversation between the two parties beforehand.