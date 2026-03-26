On Thursday, On3’s Pete Nakos and Joe Tipton reported that NC State head coach Will Wade is expected to leave the program to take over at LSU. Shortly after the news broke, ESPN’s Jay Bilas weighed in on Wade’s decision by calling out the NCAA.

“Hey NCAA, (tell) us more about players that don’t show ‘loyalty,’ don’t want to go through ‘adversity’ and how player movement impacts stability. Tell us more about ‘tampering’ and ‘poaching.’ The Coaches Portal is ALWAYS open,” Bilas wrote on X. “Funny how silent coaches and administrators are about that.”

Bilas’ frustration is due to the NCAA’s lack of criticism for coaches who repetitively jump from one program to another. In contrast, earlier this month, NCAA president Charlie Baker attended a roundtable at the White House to discuss NIL and transfer portal issues with President Donald Trump.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville proposed a bill that would allow NCAA athletes to transfer once without penalty. This would force players to sit out a year for every ensuing transfer.

No such legislation has been proposed for coaches who leave programs before their contracts expire. In March 2025, Wade signed a six-year contract with NC State.

He led the Wolfpack to a 20-14 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play this season. The program was eliminated in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

NC State signed Wade after he led McNeese State to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Before coaching at NC State, Wade was LSU’s head coach for five seasons. LSU fired Wade in 2022 after the NCAA formally served LSU a notice of allegations based on investigative reports of Wade’s recruiting violations.

Now, after only one year at NC State, Wade is reportedly returning to LSU. This move was rumored in the opening days of the NCAA Tournament, but Wade shot down the speculation after NC State suffered a season-ending loss to Texas.

“Is the job open there?” Wade said of LSU on March 12. “No? Listen, let me be very clear. I’m excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”