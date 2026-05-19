Jay Bilas downplays concern after NCAA Tournament expansion, calls event 'idiot-proof'

When the NCAA announced the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were expanding to 76 teams, the reaction was swift. However, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas downplayed some of the concerns about the new-look bracket.

Under the expanded format, a 24-team “opening round” will take place across two sites. Dayton will be one and another will be announced later. The 12 winners will join the remaining teams in the full bracket, which will still begin that Thursday. The opening round will not add any more days to the calendar.

To Bilas, the tournament itself does not begin until the Round of 64 because the “opening round” – previously known as the First Four – are effectively play-in games. That’s why he considers the event to be “idiot-proof.”

“I don’t think it’s going to matter at all,” Bilas told Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado. “It’s just more inventory – pre-tournament inventory. I was one of those that thought, you know, it does devalue the regular season a little bit, but not that much. 19% of Division I makes the tournament. With this new 76-team field, now it’s 21%. That’s nothing to get too worried about.

“I think the NCAA Tournament is idiot-proof, and thank goodness for that. And I think it’s going to remain idiot-proof with these new changes. … It’s still going to be fine.”

Jay Bilas on new opening round: ‘It’s a play-in’

The new opening round will include all teams on the 16-seed line and 12-seed line, according to the NCAA, along with four 15-seeds and four 11-seeds. The 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams and the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams will occupy those 24 spots.

But although the winning teams still receive units from the NCAA after the opening round, Jay Bilas argued they’re still play-in games for the full bracket. He compared it to the NBA, which also has a Play-In Tournament for teams to make the playoffs.

“The NCAA calls it the ‘opening round,'” Bilas said. “You’re like, are you trying to make people feel better? It’s a play-in. The NBA calls it a play-in. It’s a play-in. In my view – and I think this is the view of most fans – the tournament doesn’t start until we get to the 64-team bracket. Anything that happens before that, we’re interested in it, but it’s not really the NCAA Tournament. I feel that way, and I’m not trying to slight anyone.

“But the teams that are in the play-in, they get an NCAA unit if they win, which means money. They get credit with an NCAA Tournament win even though they’re playing against their exact same seed. That never happens until you advance way far into the tournament. A 16 plays a 1 and a 2 plays a 17. All that stuff.”