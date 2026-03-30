Jay Bilas reacts to Cayden Boozer’s emotional reaction to loss, narrative players ‘don’t care’ in NIL era

On Sunday, Duke suffered heartbreak after giving up a 19-point lead and falling 73-72 to UConn in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils were up by two with 10 seconds remaining in the game. They inbounded the ball and looked to advance it up the court.

However, disaster struck for Duke when freshman guard Cayden Boozer‘s pass got tipped and UConn gained possession. With 0.4 seconds left, UConn’s Braylon Mullins sunk a game-winning 3 from 35 feet out.

Duke’s players were understandably emotional after the game, especially Cayden Boozer, who had tear-stained eyes while speaking with reporters in the locker room. While the heartbreak of March Madness can be painful for fans, ESPN’s Jay Bilas believes these emotional moments prove that players still deeply care about the game.

“One thing that that everybody in this tournament shares: Every team that lost is crying in the locker room, every single one of them,” Bilas said during an appearance on Get Up. “What I find amazing is, in this day and age we’re all clutching our pearls over athletes finally making money, and we’re talking about the money, and people like to say it’s transactional, tell me any of that looked transactional. Money and wanting to win are not mutually exclusive.

“They wanted to win and they care about each other. They have great relationships. And, if anybody can look at that and say that’s not pure, then they’re not honest, because that was pure competition. And, in great competition, the winners are jubilant and the losers are despondent. I’ve been on both sides of that. … To me, that’s the essence of great competition. In a way, as painful as that is for the loser, it’s beautiful too. It shows how much these players and coaches really care about each other and about the competition.”

Bilas has previously pushed back against criticism toward players. Last week, the ESPN analyst called out the NCAA for allowing coaches such as Will Wade to switch schools and seek better contracts, while searching for ways to put up guardrails for players.

Since the introduction of NIL, a common narrative has emerged that players don’t care as much as they used to. Jay Bilas insists this isn’t the case and that games like Duke-UConn are obvious proof.