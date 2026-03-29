LSU‘s Seth Dardar flipped his bat on his way to first base after a 3-run blast in the bottom of the sixth to give the Tigers an 11-10 lead over rival Kentucky during Sunday’s SEC series rubber match in Baton Rouge. It’s what happened afterwards that reignited a feud between the two schools’ head coaches.

SEC home plate umpire Jordan Ferrell issued a bench warning to LSU for Dardar’s bat flip, prompting Tigers head coach Jay Johnson to come out of the dugout and discuss matters. Following their chat, Ferrell walked across the field to speak to Kentucky’s Nick Mingione, who didn’t appear satisfied with the official’s explanation of the warning. After several seconds, Johnson left the Tigers dugout again and appeared to direct his ire at Mingione, seemingly yelling across the diamond: “I’m right f***ing here!”

Check out the scene below:

The Nick Mingione vs Jay Johnson saga continues 🔥



"I'm right fucking here" pic.twitter.com/vc82Aa7lia — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 29, 2026

Dardar’s three-run home run capped a four-run sixth inning for the Tigers, which went on a 10-0 run between the sixth and eighth innings to claim the weekend series with a dominating 17-10 win over Kentucky. LSU evened the SEC series at 1-1 after Saturday’s 7-0 shutout behind a masterful mound performance from Tigers pitchers William Schmidt and Zac Cowan.

Johnson and Mingione, while friendly away from the field, have a history of getting charged up during games between the two SEC powerhouses.

LSU improved to 19-10 overall and 4-5 in SEC play following Sunday’s series victory, while No. 21-ranked Kentucky dropped to 21-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play. It was the Tigers’ first SEC series win of the season after dropping the previous two against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

It was a strong statement from defending national champion LSU, which fell out of the Top 25 rankings after a rough start to March, during which the Tigers went 4-6 through the first two weeks of the month. But following this weekend series victory, LSU has a chance to close out March on a three-game win streak with a victory Tuesday night at home against Southern, with a 6:30 pm CT first pitch.