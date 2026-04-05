Jay Williams compares Dan Hurley to modern-day Mike Krzyzewski, John Wooden: 'It's not that far off'

Dan Hurley joined an exclusive group of coaches after leading UConn to its third Final Four in four seasons last week. After defeating Illinois on Saturday night, the Huskies are once again national championship bound.

To ESPN’s Jay Williams, who played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke from 1999–2002, watching Hurley coach stirs up old memories of his playing days. To him, he sees a bit of his old headman in Hurley. He also made a comparison no one ever thought was possible — UCLA‘s legendary John Wooden.

“I felt like I was watching a modern day Coach K in Dan Hurley, and I heard the terminology of John Wooden being used yesterday. And I’m like — it’s not that far off,” Williams said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “I mean, I think we’re watching basketball genius.”

When it comes to resume, however, Krzyzewski (13) and Wooden (12) have the most Final Four appearances of any coach in college basketball history. Wooden had 10 championships to show for it, while Coach K finished his career with five. Hurley, 53, sits at three Final Fours and two national titles for the time being.

Of course, there’s no indication of Hurley slowing down. Many expect him to have UConn — or whatever team he may be coaching — poised for Final Four runs on a yearly basis from here on out. He could catch up to them if he stays on this pace.

And now, the Huskies are in the national championship game once again. This time, they’ll have to face an all-around juggernaut in Michigan on Monday night. Williams is picking the Wolverines based on its dominating performance vs. Arizona on Friday night, but wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Hurley’s Huskies come out on top once again.

“I never underestimate the genius of Dan Hurley and his coaching and Alex Karaban, who’s obviously been to multiple Final Fours and has won multiple championships. … If UConn wins it, kudos. Hat’s off to Dan Hurley. He will go down (as a legend in the) books.”

Tip-off between UConn and Michigan is set for Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will air on a number of platforms including TBS, truTV and HBO Max.