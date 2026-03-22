Jay Williams evaluates Darius Acuff as NBA prospect, potential No. 1 overall pick

Arkansas‘ Darius Acuff is already carrying the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16, so why can’t he go No. 1 overall in the upcoming NBA Draft? That’s the question ESPN’s Jay Williams asked Sunday, based on watching the tape.

In fact, Acuff’s offensive talent is so elite, you’d be hard pressed to pass on that talent in the draft. Williams said the Arkansas star is a combination of a few NBA stars, molded into his own.

“I think potentially, if I were a GM, I would highly consider (Acuff with the No. 1 overall pick),” Williams said on SportsCenter. “I think he’s better with DJ Wagner playing off the ball … You said Damian Lillard, I say he reminds me of Stephon Marbury a little bit because of his shoulders, the way he utilizes that body, the way he can bulldoze you to the basket. And he has good range. His range can improve … I think I’m willing to look over some of the defensive challenges because of how prolific he is offensively.

“And like Steph Curry, grew defensively, I think I’ve seen players grow on the defensive end, and I think he’s still a ton of room for improvement. But, his offense is so elite. It’s different.”

Acuff was his normal self throughout the game in the Round of 32 against High Point, putting together a great all-around performance. He shot 50% from the field on 22 shots, putting up 36 points. Two free throws in the closing moments were icing on the cake as well. Those are numbers we are used to seeing from Acuff at this point.

“Think it’s that kid Darius Acuff,” head coach John Calipari said. “We put it in his hands and I trust him and the team trusts him… What you saw is what he means.”

But for all the talk of individual performance, Acuff remains incredibly team-focused. He told the TBS broadcast that only one thing is on his mind in these moments — winning. Making sure Arkansas can stay alive is what Acuff wants more than anything.

“Winning, that’s the only thing on my mind,” Acuff said. “Whatever I got to do to get my team to win, that’s what I’m going to do… It’s been a great journey. A lot of learning, I’m going to keep learning. It’s been great playing with these guys. Like I always said, I love playing with them. So, want to continue that.”