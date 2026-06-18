Jay Wright vehemently denies ever returning to coaching: 'Zero chance'

Basketball Hall of Famer Jay Wright once again shut down any chance of returning to the head coaching ranks. This time, it came during an interview with Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman on Thursday.

Wright, who led Villanova to 520 wins and two National Championships across his 21-season stint with the program, abruptly announced his retirement following the Wildcats’ run to the Final Four in 2022. He has not coached since.

“Zero chance. Zero chance. No man,” Wright told Goodman. “I enjoy doing all the other things. I really do. I like the beach, I like golf, I like family. I love to golf, and I love family.”

Jay Wright puts a percentage chance on his return to coaching:



"Zero chance. Zero. Absolutely zero."



LIVE with @CoachJayWright ⬇️https://t.co/swmZl92Wci — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 18, 2026

Jay Wright spent three seasons as analyst following retirement from coaching

Wright spent three seasons with CBS Sports/TNT Sports following his retirement, serving as a college basketball analyst. Following the 2024-25 season, however, he stepped down from the position to assume the role of Special Assistant to the President at Villanova.

Just as he discussed with Goodman, spending more time with family was ultimately what drew him to make that decision.

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I’ve decided to step back from full-time broadcasting,” Wright said in a statement upon stepping down. “It wasn’t an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova – and to spend quality time with my family.

“Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They’re truly the best in the business. I’m grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships. I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

Rumors swirled around the sport of college basketball that Wright could re-assume the position of head coach following Kyle Neptune‘s firing in 2025, but that did not come to fruition. The program, instead, landed on former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard as its next head coach. In Willard’s first year at Villanova, the Wildcats won 20 games in a season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Wright stepped down.

Since Wright stepped down at Villanova, the program is 78-56 with one NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season, the Wildcats earned a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance before falling to No. 9 Utah State. Under the guidance of Willard, however, the program seems to be on its way to once again becoming one of the best programs in all of college basketball.