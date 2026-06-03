JD PicKell: Mario Cristobal, Miami check every box needed to win 2026 national championship

Miami was on the verge of winning a national championship a year ago, coming up just short against Indiana. But are the Hurricanes even better positioned to win it all this year under Mario Cristobal?

That was a question the fine folks at Crain & Cone danced around a bit on a recent episode, with On3’s JD PicKell joining the show. Despite Miami losing nine NFL Draft picks from the 2025 roster, the following question was presented:

“This year, is this the most balanced and the best year, on paper, I’ll start there, because we’re sitting here in June, that Mario Cristobal has ever had at Miami?” Jake Crain asked PicKell.

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The answer was pretty quick and pretty authoritative. Given what Miami did this offseason, PicKell finds the answer relatively obvious.

“One hundred percent, without question,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of conversation around how they attacked the portal and those pieces, but Cristobal has been stockpiling talent at the high school level for some time. So it’s been a steady build of let’s recruit the high school level, let’s get our depth on our roster, all the while now let’s build this culture up to a championship standard. And you saw them be on the doorstep of them winning the whole thing a season ago.”

Having reached the national championship game under Mario Cristobal a year ago, you have to figure the Hurricanes now know what it takes to win it all. Whatever slight pieces they were missing a year ago, whatever small tweaks could be made to gameday preparation or offseason work, they’re likely being knocked off one by one.

And the talent? The talent is hard to question.

“Now you still have that depth, you still have that roster talent, you made some surgical moves in the portal,” PicKell said of Mario Cristobal’s squad. “You went out and got a quarterback that I think, at the very least, is going to give you a better ball on that final play against Indiana. Does it change the game? Who’s to say, but I think it gives you a better chance to win that game on the final drive.”

Of course, Miami snatched Duke quarterback Darian Mensah to lead the program. Mario Cristobal showed last year he could have success with a high-profile transfer quarterback.

Now it’s just about taking the next step. PicKell can easily see it happening.

“It’s all there,” he said. “I think in modern college football we maybe oversimplify what it takes to win a national championship. I do think there’s an ingredient and a formula to it, a recipe if you will. And I think Miami checks those boxes: Be elite in the trenches, have a dude at quarterback that you trust to win three to four games, be great at the skill positions both running and throwing the football. They are an extremely complete team.”

Mario Cristobal has put in the work. Is 2026 the chance to fully reap the reward?

“To answer your question, without a doubt this is the best team Miami has had under Cristobal since he’s gotten there,” PicKell said.