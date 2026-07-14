J.D. Pickell ranks top-10 offenses in college football for 2026 season

We are getting closer to the 2026 college football season, and On3 analyst J.D. Pickell has ranked the top-10 offenses. These 10 teams hope that their offenses can carry them to a national title.

In 2025, Notre Dame had one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 42 points per game. Pickell has the Fighting Irish on his list, but they are in a surprising spot.

But which team has the best offense? Here’s a look at Pickell’s 10 best offenses for the 2026 college football season.

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Miami should take a big step forward on offense with the addition of Duke transfer QB Darian Mensah. The Hurricanes also have two dynamic skill players – RB Mark Fletcher II and WR Malachi Toney.

Last year, Miami averaged 30.9 points per game, which ranked sixth in the ACC. Mensah will provide a dangerous passing attack, as he threw for 3,973 yards and 34 TD for Duke last year.

With the return of QB Dante Moore, Oregon looks to have an explosive offense like last year. In 2025, the Ducks were second in the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 36.9 points per contest.

Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 TDs last season. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team and was a finalist for the Manning Award.

QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith make Ohio State’s offense very dangerous. The duo played a big role in the Buckeyes finishing undefeated in the regular season last year.

Sayin thew for 3,610 and 32 touchdowns in 2025. Smith had another big season, catching 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Many experts and fans believe that Texas QB Arch Manning will have a huge 2026 season. The Longhorns look to improve on offense, averaging 30.5 points per game last year.

Manning threw for 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 in 2025. A Longhorn to watch is WR Cam Coleman, who caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns for Auburn last year.

USC had a solid 2025 season because of its offense. The Trojans averaged 35.8 points per game, the third-most in the Big Ten behind Indiana and Oregon.

QB Jayden Maiava returns after having a strong 2025 campaign. In 13 games, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for another six.

Ole Miss reached the CFP semifinals last year because of what they did on both sides of the football. But the offense, led by QB Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, was fun to watch.

The Rebels finished third in the SEC in scoring offense in 2025, averaging 36.9 points per game. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Lacy rushed for 1,609 yards and 24 TDs.

With the addition of head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU expects to have an explosive offense. In 2025, the Tigers struggled to score, averaging 22.8 points per contest.

One of the biggest additions LSU made was Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt. In his career, Leavitt has amassed more than 5,400 total touchdowns and 46 total touchdowns.

As it was mentioned, Notre Dame had one of the top offenses in the country in 2025. The one thing to watch is the running back position, as RBs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have moved on to the NFL.

QB CJ Carr was strong for the Fighting Irish, throwing for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He will be working with a talented group of wide receivers, led by Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse.

Indiana won’t have Fernando Mendoza under center, but the team should still be strong on offense. TCU transfer QB Josh Hoover is the Hoosiers new starting QB and has thrown for over 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career.

In 2025, the Hooisers led the Big Ten in scoring offense with 41.6 points per game. Hoover, WR, Charlie Becker, and an experienced offensive line should help Indiana get close to that number in 2026.

Not having Brendan Sorsby on the roster (for now) makes a difference, but Texas Tech should have enough to have a strong offense. Tulsa transfer QB Kirk Francis will likely be the starter for a team that averaged 39.4 points per game last year.

Francis has thrown 18 TD passes in 18 career games at Tulsa. He will be working with two explosive running backs, Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, and the duo combined for nearly 2,000 yards last year.