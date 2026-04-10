Jeff Brohm wasn’t interested talk about the specifics of his contract situation publicly during his media appearance after Louisville‘s spring practice on Thursday. This came after ongoing talks of a possible extension with Cardinals AD Josh Heird reportedly grew contentious last month.

Speculation including Brohm kicking Heird out of his office — which Heird denied on Thursday when talking to the media — had surfaced. Now, it’s unclear where these talks stand amid conflicting reports.

“Well, I would rather not talk about any of that stuff,” Brohm said of the ongoing talks. “So from my end, like I said before, I’m hopeful that things get done.”

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Brohm and Louisville were in talks for an extension all the way back in November. Nothing was ever signed. Despite the hold up, Brohm said he has a good relationship with Heird amid negotiations.

“I think, like everything we’re trying to, (we’re trying) to find a way to have success at the highest level,” Brohm said of his athletic director. “We want to give our opinions. We want to express how we feel and proceed forward. But without question, we have good relationship.

“I think in order to win at the highest level, you know, from the President, the athletic director, the Board of Trustees, head coach on down. You’ve got to be aligned and working together, all for the common goal. And I feel like we’re doing that.”

Heird said that both him and Brohm are in the same boat — they want to land in a spot where everybody is happy. That is becoming “more complex and more complicated,” however. Heird said the hurdle isn’t just hashing out the contract details — it’s about resources for Brohm’s football program.

To Brohm, he’s won nine games or more in each of his first three seasons coaching the Cardinals. That includes a 10-win season in 2023 and after consecutive seasons near the top of the ACC — Louisville feels as though its ready to make the next step and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Still, that can’t happen without resources back by the athletic department.

However, the Cardinals head coach said this hasn’t been a distraction to him amid UL’s spring practice and is hoping to come to an agreement soon. The program’s annual spring game is slated for Friday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET.