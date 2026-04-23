Jeff Brohm inks extension to stay at Louisville

Louisville has signed head coach Jeff Brohm to a contract extension, the school announced. The former Louisville quarterback emerged as a name of interest in the coaching carousel, but he is staying at his alma mater. The extension runs through the 2033 season and was approved Thursday by the Louisville Athletic Association.

The eight-year deal is valued at $64 million with an average annual compensation of $8.1 million, according to a contract obtained by On3.

Brohm emerged as a popular name in this coaching carousel, opting to stay at Louisville when his name was tied to the Penn State job. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season 9-4 with a win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. He has a 94–56 record as an FBS head coach.

“We’ve got good resources here,” Brohm recently said when asked about his name being linked to other jobs. “We’ve got a good football team. For me, it’s concentrating on the season and worrying about the next game, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Cardinals knocked off No. 2 Miami earlier in the season on the road as 13.5-point underdogs. Brohm is the first Power 4 coach to take different teams to back-to-back conference championship games in consecutive years — having done it with Purdue in 2022 and Louisville in 2023.

He’s consistently won at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and now at his alma mater in Louisville, where the Cardinals have won 10 and nine games in his first two seasons. Brohm has become known for his work developing quarterbacks, including Tyler Shough and Miller Moss at Louisville.

Brohm has always been known to do more with less. At Louisville, the 54-year-old head coach has woven together transfer portal acquisition with high school recruiting. It’s also a family affair for Brohm with the Cardinals, with his brothers Brian and Greg on staff. His son, Brady, works in personnel and recruiting.

“Over the past three seasons, Jeff has clearly demonstrated that he is the right person to lead our football program, now and into the future,” Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement. “He understands what it means to represent the University of Louisville on the field and in this community. Jeff is building a culture rooted in accountability, development, and competitive excellence. I am confident in the direction of our program and excited about what the future holds under his leadership.”