Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel will return for the 2026-27 season, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports. It will mark his ninth season at the helm.

Across his eight seasons with the program, Capel has led the Panthers to a 127-127 (60-92) record. They have made the NCAA Tournament just once in that span (Round of 32 appearance in 2023).

Per Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Capel’s buyout is in the neighborhood of $15 million.

Sources: Jeff Capel will return to Pitt next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2026

“Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of our men’s basketball program,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene wrote in a statement. “That process included conversations with Coach Capel, a review of our staff and our roster, our program structure and the transfer portal landscape as well as our investment in the program. I consulted with University leadership to ensure we continue to be aligned with our expectations for the program.

“After that comprehensive evaluation, I have made the decision that Jeff Capel will continue to lead our men’s basketball program. I believe our best path forward is leadership continuity paired with clear expectations and a willingness to evolve.”

After four disappointing seasons to open his stint at Pittsburgh, Capel led the Panthers to back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24. This instilled confidence in the Duke alum, but that did not come to fruition. Pittsburgh finished with a 17-15 record last season, and it finished with a 13-20 record this season.

“This was not a simple decision and I believe you deserve to understand the thinking behind it,” Greene continued. “To be blunt, this season fell well short of our expectations. Our level of investment in this year’s team was sufficient enough for us to reach the NCAA Tournament at a minimum. Simply fighting to qualify for the ACC Tournament is not good enough, and I am sure you feel the same way.

“At the same time, our student-athletes continued to compete with effort, pride and resilience through a difficult season. They fought until the end and represented this University with toughness. Effort alone is not enough. We must be better going forward. I know it. Jeff knows it. And you know it. Jeff and I will continue to examine every aspect of the program and will make the necessary changes.”