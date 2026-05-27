Jenna Burkert amped for first women's Cy-Hawk dual in 2027

Jenna Burkert hasn’t even been at Iowa for two weeks, but the new women’s assistant coach can already feel the budding rivalry with Iowa State. The Cyclones announced the addition of a Division 1 women’s program beginning in 2027.

Led by Ali St. John, a competitive rival of Burkert on the mat during their wrestling days, Iowa and Iowa State have a new layer to the Cy-Hawk dual. Joining On3, Burkert admitted that the energy for the rivalry is already enticing.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s just fun, right,” Burkert told On3. “That’s like what you need in wrestling. Like, wrestling needs personalities, wrestling needs rivalries. The women’s side definitely needs that, and so the more the better, you know? That’s going to be electric to have those two programs battling against each other, and obviously we’re all athletes, we’re all competitive, we want to win, want to be the best.

“So I think that’s amazing. Obviously, when I, you know, found out, reached out to Ali, you know, very, very happy for her, and you know, it’s just incredible and very deserving for her. But obviously, you know, like black and gold, right? Like, we want to win.”

Jenna Burkert can’t wait for first women’s Cy-Hawk dual

Iowa-Iowa State is on the docket on the men’s side for the 2026-27 season. As far as the first women’s dual, Burkert revealed the discussions about making it a huge event are already progressing.

“Definitely in the talks, for sure, like the moment, obviously that came up, you know, and when I was even visiting in Iowa,” Burkert said. “Chun and I were already talking about these things that are coming up, and just like, how exciting that is. So, yeah, that’s going to be an insanely epic opportunity, and just great for the state of Iowa, and great for wrestling.

“Hopefully, tons of people, even from other states, kind of come in and see … I think it’s just going to be really good for the whole pipeline, too. Obviously good for wrestling, good for the youth, good for high school. So, like, for them to be able to see that, you know, you see it, you believe it, you want to do it, so I think it’d be amazing.”