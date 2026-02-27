Jeremiyah Love takes jab at Miami during NFL Combine interview

Notre Dame and Miami developed one of the most bitter rivalries in college football from 1970-90. The two programs faced off 19 times during that stretch. However, following 1990, the two teams didn’t play against for 20 years and hadn’t played in the eight years before they met last season.

Evidently, it didn’t take long for the two teams to reacquaint themselves with one another. At the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love took a jab at Miami after being asked what his favorite hurdle is from his collegiate career.

“My favorite hurdle, actually, was a flag. It was against Miami,” Love said. “Just jumped over the guy, and you can tell I don’t really like Miami.”

Jeremiah Love Vs Miami:



Notre Dame and Miami faced off for their respective season-opener in 2025. It was a grueling battle, but the Hurricanes ultimately escaped with a 27-24 victory.

In the loss, Jeremiyah Love only recorded 33 yards on 10 carries. He also notched four catches and 26 receiving yards. Love didn’t score a touchdown.

Though Love’s disdain for the Hurricanes could be due to some trash talk that occurred on the field, it’s more likely a result of the game’s consequences. The Week 1 loss cost Notre Dame an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.

It was a stunning moment for the Fighting Irish, who went undefeated after losing their first two games of the season. In contrast, the Hurricanes lost two games later in the season against weaker opponents.

Nonetheless, the CFP selection committee honored Miami’s head-to-head win. Notre Dame opted not to compete in a bowl game. When asked about the committee’s decision, Love didn’t make excuses.

“Our season was the way it was,” Love said at the Heisman Trophy finalists ceremony. “We controlled our own destiny, and at the end of the day we left it up to the committee to decide whether we were going to be in the playoffs or not.

“I’m a big believer in taking control of your own destiny, and the team is as itself. We understand if we took care of business throughout the whole season, there would’ve been no doubt in the College Football Playoff. But we had the season that we had, that we’re not by any means disappointed in.”

Now, Love is embracing this philosophy as he steps into the next stage of his career. He is widely projected to the be the first running back selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.