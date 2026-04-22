For months, Jeremy Pruitt believed he had found a path back into college football. Now, he’s choosing a different one as he continues his search.

According to AL.com’s Mike Rodak, Pruitt has asked a court to dissolve the very injunction he fought to obtain, a legal shield that temporarily blocked the NCAA from enforcing its six-year show-cause penalty against him. The reason? It didn’t work.

“[The injunction] has not had the desired effect,” Pruitt’s legal team stated, noting it has instead created “confusion and uncertainty” around his ability to be hired, and what might happen if the NCAA ultimately wins its appeal. In short, his protection became a problem.

When Pruitt initially secured the injunction in December, it was viewed as a significant win. An Alabama judge ruled that preventing the NCAA from enforcing the show-cause order would give Pruitt a fair chance to pursue employment, particularly as part of his broader $100 million lawsuit against the organization.

At the time, the logic was straightforward. Remove the restriction, and opportunities would follow. But in reality, schools never fully bought in.

Even without the show-cause being actively enforced, the possibility of it returning, and the looming NCAA appeal, made programs hesitant to take the risk. The uncertainty surrounding Pruitt’s status effectively replaced the penalty itself as the primary obstacle.

So now, Pruitt seems to be pivoting. Instead of trying to work around the show-cause, he’s opting to face it head-on, allowing the process to play out, with the hope of emerging on the other side with clarity and a clean slate. In many ways, it’s an acknowledgment of how powerful the NCAA’s enforcement structure remains, even when temporarily challenged in court.

The show-cause penalty, issued in 2023, stems from violations during Pruitt’s tenure at Tennessee, where he and his staff were found to have provided approximately $60,000 in impermissible benefits. The ruling also resulted in vacated wins and a long road back for the former SEC head coach.

While Pruitt’s legal battle with the NCAA is far from over, this latest move signals a shift in strategy. Rather than fighting the system from the outside, he’s choosing to endure it, betting that time, rather than litigation, may ultimately be the fastest way back into the profession.

For now though, the reality remains unchanged. Jeremy Pruitt is still waiting for his next opportunity, and trying to find the clearest path to get there.