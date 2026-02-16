Jerome Tang has retained Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer as his attorneys for his case against Kansas State after the university fired him for cause on Sunday, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Mars has since sent an ominous message toward the Wildcats’ athletic department.

“If K-State’s President (Richard Linton) and AD (Gene Taylor) really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that’s nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience,” Mars told Thamel.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed against the university by Tang’s camp. However, Mars told On3’s Pete Nakos when asked if he plans to file a lawsuit: “Yes, of course, but we’ll give K-State’s President and AD a few days to regain their senses before we pull the trigger.”

Tom Mars most recently represented Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss in his preliminary injunction case against the NCAA. The Ole Miss QB won, granting him an extra season of eligibility.

Before that, Mars was already a well-known trial lawyer who has represented many athletes and coaches throughout his career. In the current landscape of college sports, he’s represented a number of high-profile student-athletes and coaches in matters involving the NCAA’s transfer rules, eligibility, and more.

Bennett, meanwhile, is the co-chair of Shumaker’s Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector. He has a background counseling elite college and professional coaches, athletic directors, and conference commissioners. They’ll both be looking to help Tang fight the for cause firing in court, as it’s something that could cost him a buyout north of $18 million.

Tang released a statement after his firing on Sunday. He disagreed with the university’s reasoning for letting him go.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” Tang said. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

The cause Kansas State is reportedly firing Jerome Tang for is a series of inflammatory comments made about Wildcats players last week, according to The Mercury, the school’s student newspaper. Following last Wednesday’s “embarrassing” 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati, Tang publicly eviscerated his players’ effort in the game during a now-viral postgame press conference.

