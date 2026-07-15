Jim Phillips on need for Congress intervention, NCAA rules: 'Self governance to me means no governance'

Jim Phillips had a mic drop moment during the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff: “Self governance to me means no governance.” The ACC commissioner called on for Congress intervention to make sure college sports are saved and stabilized.

Speaking Wednesday, Phillips was more on the positive side of things when it came to making progress in D.C. The biggest issues are of course financial, as it relates to NIL and the transfer portal. Safe to say, a lot of steps have to be made.

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“I’m still optimistic that we can get something done in Congress,” Phillips said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “I am. When you look at the bill, 127 pages, so I I think we’re lockstep with about 90 of those pages. So there are some specifics areas that that we don’t have alignment in. But you got to work together. You got to collaborate. You got to get to a happy medium. Maybe it’s not perfect for for either side, but you get to the the middle ground that at the end will absolutely help stabilize college sports.”

Jim Phillips hopes to stabilize college sports

Phillips called on the aid of the other conference commissioners to get the ball rolling too. Multiple schools have released joint statements opposing the “Protect College Sports Act” over the last month.

“And we have a responsibility to do that as commissioners. We just do. We have certainly, you know, first and foremost a responsibility to our own schools, but then you have a responsibility to the greater good and the sustainability of college sports,” Phillips said. “And I know that my fellow commissioners feel the same way. So we’re getting closer. Yesterday, I had a chance to be on a call with Senators Cantwell and Cruz, and we’re making some more ground with not only conferences but overall on both sides of the aisle.”

As far as a resolution, that’s anyone’s guess right now. But Phillips is confident something will be done where all parties are satisfied.

“So I remain hopeful and I still remain confident that we can get something done because if we don’t, then that’s all on us,” Phillips said. “Then that’s our fault. It just is, because we’re supposed to be the stewards of this thing called college sports, and whatever that looks like, however long we’re in these roles … you want it to look better when you leave than when you first started, and you have a responsibility to 550,000 young men and women that access higher education. And it’s made affordable by coming through college sports.”