Friday night, the big story in college baseball was in College Station. Jim Schlossnagle made his return to Texas A&M for the first time as Texas head coach, and the Aggies faithful made their thoughts clear.

While exchanging starting lineups with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley, the fans in attendance showered Schlossnagle with boos. It was to be expected in his first game back at Blue Bell Park since leaving the Aggies just after the College World Series to take over at Texas.

As a result, there’s a little extra juice for the baseball edition of the Lone Star Showdown. Friday marks the start of a weekend three-game series in College Station.

Texas A&M fans letting Jim Schlossnagle hear it on the way to exchange lineup cards with Michael Earley pic.twitter.com/RFkoqR17pq — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 10, 2026

Schlossnagle spent three seasons as Texas A&M head coach and took the Aggies to two College World Series appearances. In 2024, the Aggies made it to the finals, where they fell to Tennessee to come up short of a national title. All told, Texas A&M went 125-62 overall under Schlossnagle’s watch, including 52-38 in conference play with an SEC West title during his debut season.

But shortly after that game, news broke of Schlossnagle’s departure for Texas to replace David Pierce. Although Texas and Texas A&M played last season, Friday was the first time he was back in College Station since he left.

Jim Schlossnagle: ‘I can’t control the fans’

Speaking with reporters ahead of the series, Jim Schlossnagle was asked about how the fans would receive him. He pointed out the passion of the 12th Man, but said his focus was still on what happened on the field.

“I can’t control the fans,” Schlossnagle said. “The 12th man is awesome. I mean, I’ve said that ever since I had a chance to experience it. I actually experienced it at TCU. They’re awesome. They’re passionate for their team, and they’re super consistent and very, very loyal, and I don’t expect anything less than that over the course of the weekend.

“There’s fans over there that are still very, very good friends, that I’m looking forward to seeing, and they’re going to root for their team too. So I’m not making anything bigger than what it is for us in terms of a baseball series.”

During Schlossnagle’s first season at Texas, the Longhorns went 44-14 overall and 22-8 in SEC play to win the conference regular-season title. They then advanced to the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, where they suffered two losses to UTSA to end the year.