When Lane Kiffin hopped on the plane from Oxford to Baton Rouge last month, several members of his future staff went with him. However, some of the future Tigers staffers were allowed to remain on staff with Ole Miss to begin the College Football Playoff.

When Ole Miss promoted Pete Golding to head coach, it was clear Golding needed staffers for the playoff run. Kiffin initially loaned several of his future assistants to him for the CFP, but that no longer appears to be the case. Golding revealed that both WR coach George McDonald and TE coach Joe Cox will not coach the Rebels in the semifinal, while other assistants like OC Charlie Weis Jr. will remain in Oxford for the time being.

Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against Miami, former national championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher shared his perspective on the continuing Lane Kiffin, LSU-Ole Miss saga. He praised the work Golding has done since taking over, while condemning the new LSU coach for potentially disrupting the locker room — coaching staff and roster — during the most crucial stretch of the season.

Jimbo Fisher doesn’t hold back on Lane Kiffin making the playoff about him instead of Ole Miss’s players… pic.twitter.com/uAtzkC4A2O — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 8, 2026

Fisher said he has no problem calling Kiffin out for leaving his team behind, and appearing to try and change the dynamic within the Ole Miss coaching staff. Because of it, the Rebels are expected to be without a couple of assistant coaches for arguably the biggest game in program history.

“You can’t change the rules of the game in the middle of the game, not for the staff, but because of the players,” Fisher said. “Is it really about them? Is it really about the athletes, or is it about the money, and everything else? … I think that’s where he’s wrong.”

“Everybody says he thinks he’s made out to be the villain. He is right now, because that is wrong. Those kids have an opportunity to do something — you know, that national championship ring I have? Those guys, you don’t get those opportunities. What they have done, and for them to have the opportunity to win the national championship. … He’s wrong for doing it.”

Kiffin’s issue, Fisher said, is that he didn’t bank on Ole Miss upsetting Georgia. The Rebels bested the Bulldogs 39-34 to help earn their win back from the regular season.

“He thought his dysfunction of leaving would cause them the dysfunction,” he said. “No, it united them. And those coaches went back because they loved the kids, and they did it, and now he’s pulling them back.”

Now, the Rebels will look to put Kiffin in their rearview as they eye Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. One more victory and Ole Miss will be national championship-bound. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.