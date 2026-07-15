Jimbo Fisher voices frustration with new ACC championship tiebreaker: 'I would rather play'

Jim Phillips and the ACC unveiled a new football championship tiebreaker on Wednesday, but not everyone is thrilled with it. While the conference believes the updated system will fairly determine the two teams that reach the ACC Championship Game, longtime former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher would rather settle things on the field.

Speaking Wednesday during ACC Media Days, Fisher said he has never been a fan of tiebreakers deciding conference title races. Instead, he believes larger conferences should simply play more league games to reduce the likelihood of complicated scenarios.

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His comments come after the ACC adopted the new tiebreaking procedure due to Miami missing out on the game but ultimately making the College Football Playoff: “The problem is when you get to three, and that’s what happened with us last year,” Fisher said. “That’s where all that gets confusing.”

Alas, the ACC’s updated system is built around three primary principles. Head-to-head results carry the most weight, no team should be unfairly rewarded or penalized based on the number of conference games it plays, and if teams still cannot be separated, the conference will evaluate the strongest overall body of work.

Fisher understands why those policies are necessary, but admitted he still dislikes relying on formulas: “You got all these teams in these leagues that are still only playing eight, nine conference games,” Fisher added. “This is going to happen. You can write it down, you can bank it, you can book it, and to me, that — as a coach, I hate that.”

Rather than leaning on tiebreakers, Fisher believes conferences should expand league schedules even further: “I hate a tiebreaker determining if I go or not, and it seems like it always happens,” Fisher said. “I would rather play.”

Moreover, Fisher suggested moving to 10 conference games across college football while maintaining enough crossover matchups between major conferences: “If you’re going to have these big conferences, play 10 conference games,” Fisher said. “You get enough crossover games for each league across the country, not just the ACC, and you eliminate some of these problems.”

Alas, the ACC’s new policy arrives alongside the conference’s transition to a nine-game league schedule beginning this season. However, the move will not be uniform across all 17 football members in 2026.

Five schools, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina, will continue to play eight ACC games because of previously scheduled nonconference matchups against Power Four opponents. The remaining 12 schools will play nine conference games.

Beginning in 2027, the ACC will rotate which program plays only eight conference games each season. That school will be required to schedule two Power Four nonconference opponents, while the other 16 programs will play nine league contests.

According to the ACC, the revised tiebreaker policy was approved after athletic directors reviewed more than 10,000 simulated seasons to ensure the process fairly handled a wide variety of championship scenarios. Fisher acknowledged every conference needs a system in place but made his preference clear.

“You always have to have a plan for it,” Fisher said, coming to his conclusion on the matter. “But those tiebreakers are tough.”