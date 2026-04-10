Joe Buck is one of the more polarizing announcers in all of sports television. Regarded as one of the most talented in the profession, many express their dislike for Buck, typically when he calls games involving a loss for their teams.

While Buck might not sit well with some fans, if it’s up to him, they will have to hear him calling games — specifically Monday Night Football — until he hangs up his mic for good. Buck is entering the final year of his contract with ESPN and, despite that uncertainty, he hopes to continue with the company until retirement.

“If you reached through my computer screen right now and handed me a contract to continue my time at ESPN, I would sign it without even looking at it,” Buck said on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast. “I’ve loved every second of it and I am hopeful that I’m at ESPN for the rest of my career. That’s as plain as I can say it and as honest as I can say it and maybe it’s stupid of me to say. If something gets thrown at me and I have to shift, I’ll shift. But I would be hopeful to stay right where I am until I’m finished.”

NFL football without Joe Buck on the call would be like a PB&J with no peanut butter, or bacon and eggs without the bacon. It’s too iconic for fans to not have on their screens. But it’s not a guarantee that Buck is back.

According to Sports Business Journal, no formal talks have been had between ESPN and Buck’s representation, CAA’s Tom Young. Buck’s most recent contract with ESPN was a five-year deal signed in 2022, per the report, and Buck feels confident in his future with the network.

“This is a big thing for ESPN and ABC, and I don’t think that’s something that we should scoff at. I think it’s something that should be celebrated. I love being at a place that holds this thing up. Like this is our chance. That’s a great feeling as an announcer,” Buck said. “…I have had so much fun working at ESPN. For the people I work for — and with the people I get to do games with.”