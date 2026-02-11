Joe Lunardi breaks down ramifications for teams who faced Alabama with Charles Bediako

In the wake of the Charles Bediako ruling, which removed his temporary eligibility, other programs are wondering if there will be any sort of compensation made for the fact that they played Alabama with a now-ineligible player. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi specifically addressed that on Monday evening on College Basketball Live.

The resident ESPN expert thinks programs like Auburn, one of three teams to lose to Alabama with Bediako suiting up, is simply out of luck. He explained.

“Every committee member can vote on and evaluate however they wish,” Lunardi said. “The reality, though, if you try and compare it to situations in the past is it’s bad luck for Auburn. Just like a call at the end of a game, where the league steps in and says, ‘The officials made a mistake.’ Well they don’t take the loss away, it’s just something the committee would have to weigh.”

Auburn’s not the only program that might have beef with the fact that Charles Bediako was able to play. Alabama also topped Missouri (albeit by a thoroughly convincing 90-64 score) and Texas A&M. The latter game was decided by just three points in a 100-97 thriller.

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan called for consequences for Alabama as a result of playing Charles Bediako. He was looking for some form of compensation for having played Alabama with an ineligible player, particularly as it relates to the SEC standings.

Lunardi doesn’t see that happening at this point. It just is what it is, though his response focused mainly on Auburn, not Texas A&M.

“In this case, I don’t think they would weigh it that favorably for Auburn, as unfair as that may be,” Lunardi said. “Because on that day, Bediako was eligible to play against Auburn.

“We don’t have to like it, but that’s the reality. They lost a home game. If they come up a game short, they’ll have a complaint just like every other team in every other year. It’s a different kind of complaint, but not one that they would win, in my opinion.”

Regardless, even though Charles Bediako is once again ineligible, it seems the conversation around him is set to continue. Everyone seems to have their take on it.