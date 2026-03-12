Joe Lunardi reveals scenario for Auburn to make NCAA tournament without win vs. Tennessee

With just a few days to go until Selection Sunday, Auburn is still adding to its NCAA tournament resume. The Tigers advanced in the SEC tournament with Wednesday’s win over Mississippi State, setting up a matchup against Tennessee on Thursday.

However, based on some other key results across the country, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi said that might not even need to be a must-win game for Auburn. Two mid-major conference tournaments will decide how important it is.

Miami (OH) and Saint Louis are the No. 1 seeds in the MAC and Atlantic 10 tournaments, respectively. Assuming they win, Lunardi said Auburn has hope of making it to March Madness even without a win over Tennessee. But he warned bid thieves could be lurking.

“Auburn had a great day, and most of it did not happen in their own game,” Lunardi said on SEC Network ahead of South Carolina vs. Oklahoma. “You mentioned the losses by Indiana and others. The bubble teams – we’re having a week where no one wants to be the last team in this tournament. And being the last team on the board isn’t a great spot on the Wednesday before selections, but it is when there may not be many bid thieves. Two years ago, we had five. Last year, we had zero.

“But you’re talking about the major conferences, Auburn needs to be rooting for Miami (OH) and Saint Louis once we get into those tournaments later in the week. That’s where their fate is really going to lie. And if everything goes right for them, I’m saying it right now, they don’t even have to win tomorrow.”

Auburn’s resume is the subject of plenty of scrutiny with conference tournaments in full swing. The bubble is fairly weak this season, which is why the Tigers – at 17-15 overall and 7-11 in SEC play – are Lunardi’s last team in the field.

But that’s why Wednesday’s win over Mississippi State was so important as Auburn advanced to the second round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament. Heading into the game, Lunardi called it “do or die” mode for the Tigers.

Of course, it also helps that Indiana fell to Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament and is now one of Lunardi’s first teams out heading into Wednesday’s late games. SMU, one of his last four teams in, also lost in the ACC tournament.