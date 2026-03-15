Joe Lunardi updates 2026 NCAA Tournament top 16, bubble teams after Big 12 title game

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his 2026 NCAA Tournament top 16, as well as his bubble teams, following the Big 12 Championship. Arizona defeated Houston 79-74 in a wild affair.

As if Arizona needed any further validation of the regular season, another Big 12 title is heading back to Tucson. Three games in three days, all wins for the Wildcats.

None sweeter than beating Houston on Saturday night to cut down the nets. True freshman Koa Peat led the way with 21 points, also snagging six rebounds and two assists. But through all this, Arizona is hoping Kansas City is not the only city they end up with a pair of scissors in hand.

As you can see in the bracketology, Duke still reigns supreme, per Lunardi. Arizona clinched a No. 1 seed per Lunardi with their Big 12 title win.

The last four teams in the bubble per Lunardi are Missouri, Miami (Ohio) since their perfect season ended, SMU and Texas. In addition Lunardi, On3’s James Fletcher III provided his seed lines and bubble.

Projected 1-line: Duke, Michigan, Arizona, Florida

Last four byes: Santa Clara, NC State, St. Louis, UCF

Last four in: Miami (OH), Missouri, SMU, Texas

First four out: SDSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Indiana

“Arizona remains in the mix with Duke and Michigan to land the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology after beating Iowa State in the postseason,” Fletcher wrote. “The Wildcats would need a Big 12 title and losses by those above them, but are at no risk of dropping to the 2-seed line.”

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is tomorrow as the conference tournament title games wrap up. Buckle up folks, there’s more basketball to play!