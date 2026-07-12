Joel Klatt asks: What if Nick Saban left Alabama for Texas?

There was a moment in time when Nick Saban nearly hopped from Alabama to Texas in 2013 and college football could’ve looked drastically different. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt looked back at that what if scenario as one of the more fascinating ones in recent memory.

On the heels of beating Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship Game, Saban had four total titles under his belt at Alabama and LSU. But that’s when Texas was about to underdog a transition following the exit of national championship winning coach Mack Brown.

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If Saban had kept his momentum rolling, but in burnt orange, who knows where Texas would be today? And the same goes for Alabama. Would the Longhorns have become the dominant force?

“There was a moment back in, I believe it was 2013, Nick Saban had won three national championships at Alabama, and he had won one at LSU, so he had four national titles under his belt. And guys, I’m telling you, that deal of him taking the Texas head job post Mack Brown was, I mean, all but signed, sealed, and delivered. It was right there,” Klatt said on his podcast.

“They were looking for real estate, actively, in Austin, Texas. Like it was happening. The problem was that everybody at Texas got so excited, and then the news started to leak, and it became overwhelming to the point where Saban had to go out there and be like, ‘You know what? Nope, I’m not going. I’m staying right here at Alabama.’ Now, Bama fans will probably push back on this, but that is the story. That is absolutely the case. It was that close.”

As Klatt pointed out, the offer was out there. Heck, Texas was reportedly ready to pay Saban whatever he wanted to make it happen.

“I mean, that close for Nick Saban to leave Bama and go to Texas. What happens then,” Klatt said. “They ended up hiring Charlie Strong and going through a huge dip. Charlie Strong to Tom Herman before you ever got to Steve Sarkisian and then this recent run that they’ve been on? Does Bama win three more titles without Nick Saban? Who’s the coach at Alabama? All of these are incredible. Obviously, he’s such a great coach, probably the best in the history of the sport, and his movement sparks a lot of what ifs to me. I mean, you could even go back, what if he never left LSU? Those are some great what ifs.”