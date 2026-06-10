Joel Klatt: Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible is 'devastating to the sport'

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt called Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility ruling devastating for the sport of college football. The Texas Tech QB, who was originally not eligible due to his gambling addiction and betting on his own games, will now only serve a two-game suspension to start the year.

This story has caught wildfire considering there are plenty of schools now considering not playing Texas Tech, especially from the Big 12. The outrage is plenty, but as of now, Sorsby is ready to go this fall after transferring in from Cincinnati.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

With this type of ruling, Klatt argued it was the last straw when it came to the NCAA. With no rule enforcement on this situation, Klatt asked what they can actually enforce moving forward.

“Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible to play next fall in college football is devastating to the sport,” Klatt said. “It just is … And now the NCAA, they have no ability to enforce any rule whatsoever. If you can’t enforce this rule as an organization with member institutions, then what rule can you enforce? I mean, the guy bet thousands of times, thousands of dollars, like what are we doing?

“And I think part of the frustration that a lot of people have, including myself, is that everybody in college football, intercollegiate athletics, they always lament the fact that we don’t have enforcement, we don’t have rules, and so on, and so forth. And then these same people are the ones that end up bringing lawsuits against the NCAA that have gutted the NCAA.”

Viewed as one of college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, Sorsby passed on the NFL draft this spring to return to college. Sources have told On3’s Pete Nakos that his deal with Texas Tech is north of $5 million.

Klatt’s solution is federal legislation. If you’re holding out hope for that as a fan, well we have a bridge to sell you. That’s where progress has not been made in cases like Sorsby’s or others when it comes to keeping college sports on an even playing field.

“So, where do we go from this point moving forward? Well, I think now the only path is going to be federal legislation,” Klatt said. “Because without antitrust protection, there’s going to be no entity, whether it’s the NCAA or the CSC, College Force Commission, no entity that’s going to have any backbone whatsoever in terms of enforcement, and that’s what we have to have is enforcement. If you can’t enforce this rule, then what are we doing?”