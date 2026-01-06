Joel Klatt calls College Football Playoff committee room 'a joke,' demands change

Ahead of this week’s College Football Playoff semifinals, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has a bone to pick with the CFP and is calling for a massive overhaul of the entire operation.

“What we are trying to do in college football right now is we’re trying to hold onto things that are dead. And that needs to stop,” Klatt said during a Monday appearance on The Next Round podcast. “For instance, in the decision-making process with this College Football Playoff, the powers-that-be have made the wrong choice in almost every single instance. Every single instance.”

Klatt then broke down how the CFP committee has failed the sport, beginning with the reliance on the selection committee’s subjective ranking system to determine the final Playoff order. Instead, Klatt called for an access-based, defined-path format similar to the multiple automatic qualifier format the Big Ten pushed this past summer during discussions around further expanding the field to a 16-team model.

“I believe that an access-based defined-path playoff would be better, versus the committee room. The committee room is a joke,” Klatt added. “The schedule, dragging it out into the NFL Playoffs, into January, into the transfer portal window, that’s an obvious one that we’d all agree. The schedule of this playoff is not what it should be, and – as (Oregon head coach) Dan Lanning says and I say – it should be played and finished by January 1st or very nearly after that. So that’s the wrong decision.”

Klatt’s CFP rant continued as he blasted the fact that home games are only afforded to the first round, which doesn’t feature any of the Top 4 seeds on bye in the opening round. That format has ultimately proved detrimental given the Top 4 seeds are a combined 1-7 through the first two 12-team Playoffs, with No. 1 Indiana’s 38-3 win over No. 9 Alabama in last week’s Rose Bowl quarterfinal as the lone exception.

The FOX Sports analyst then railed on the fact that ABC/ESPN has exclusive rights to televise the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season. ESPN has been the CFP’s exclusive home since its inception in 2015 and renewed the agreement in March 2024 ahead of the first 12-team Playoff.

FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt blasted CFP for exclusive rights deal with ESPN, suggests NFL-like broadcast format

“I know I have a dog in the fight, so you’ll have to bear with me. Would you rather have a single television partner do the entirety of your playoffs, or multiple television partners that are all driving towards the championship? Multiple, obviously,” Klatt continued. “That’s what the NFL does and that’s obviously the best model. You’d have all A-level broadcasts, and not what we get right now. It’s not a knock, just kind of the truth.

“So when you look at this, the way they constructed this, it doesn’t give any advantage to the teams that had the better regular season, it’s creating an incentive to get out of tough non-conference games. So the way they constructed the playoffs is actively hurting the sport – actively,” Klatt added. “It’s a tax on fans. Fans have to go to all these neutral site games, that’s not good. The higher seeds don’t get to have home games and they’re going to forgo that money they could possibly get through the gate, the presentation has perceived bias, we have to compete with the NFL Playoffs. Tell me a decision they’ve made other than going to 12 that was correct.”

Ultimately, Klatt wants to see a Playoff format the incentivizes the regular season, both in playing tough non-conference games and creating value for teams that ultimately finish the regular season ranked in the Top 4, including giving the highest overall seed homefield advantage and potentially reseeding after each round, much like the NFL does with its playoffs.

At this point, Klatt went off on the fact that the CFP even utilizes a strict bracket, revealing he’s been told it was to allow fans to fill out their own individual brackets much like college basketball fans do with March Madness.

“This blows my mind. They want people to fill out a bracket,” Klatt concluded as the Next Round crew questioned his claim. “One hundred percent. That was the explanation that I got when I asked some of the people in the room. … Who’s filling out a bracket?! What are we doing?!”

The CFP semifinals kick off Thursday at 7:30 pm ET with the Fiesta Bowl between No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1) and No. 10 Miami (12-2), with the all-Big Ten Peach Bowl between No. 1 Indiana (14-0) and No. 5 Oregon (13-1) on Friday night. The winners will play in the CFP National Championship game Dec. 19 in Miami.