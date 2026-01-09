Joel Klatt calls out targeting rule in reaction to controversial Xavier Lucas ejection in Miami vs. Ole Miss

Targeting has become a topic of conversation during the Fiesta Bowl’s fourth quarter. Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas was ejected due to the penalty after hitting an Ole Miss wide receiver, a game in which the Hurricanes are holding on with a one-point lead. Mario Cristobal did not enjoy the call either, going nuts on the sidelines and letting an official hear about it.

FOX’s Joel Klatt does not appear too thrilled either. He called out the current state of the targeting rule on social media after watching a few replays. Klatt says officials should have overturned the call on the field, keeping Lucas in the game.

“The targeting penalty is the worst in sports…horrible,” Klatt said via X. “Trying to make a tackle and he HAPPENS to contact the head…ejection…stupid. They should’ve overturned that one.”

Instead, Lucas is out and Ole Miss was awarded a 15-yard penalty. A few plays later, they took the lead thanks to another field goal. So, the call from the officials turns out to be a big one in favor of the Rebels, in more ways than one.

Thankfully for Miami, there is still a lot of football left to be played. Carson Beck’s offense is about to get the ball back, looking to put together a drive of their own for a score. Plenty is on the line in the final minutes of the game, one that has been quite an entertaining one — even with a targeting penalty Klatt did not agree with.

More on Xavier Lucas, long-term ramifications of targeting call

There is another layer to the story if Miami were to win and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. Lucas would not be eligible to play in the first half. Since the targeting took place in the second half of Thursday’s game, a suspension will take place in the next game. Not an ideal scenario for Miami, result from Glendale pending.

Lucas has been a big figure for Miami this season after controversially transferring into the program via Wisconsin. He has played in all 15 games to this point, entering the night with 41 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one interception. Seven pass breakups find their way onto the stat sheet as well.

Certainly not how Lucas envisioned his night ending. Now, he will be hoping his teammates can come through in a big moment while supporting them on the sideline.