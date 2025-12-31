Joel Klatt believes it’s time for Notre Dame to finally join a conference. If not, it could be a rough path for the Fighting Irish to reach the College Football Playoff in future seasons.

We already saw a massive controversy this year, as Notre Dame was leapfrogged in the final CFP rankings by Miami. That caused them to miss out on the CFP as the first team out.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt argued that there is no real incentive for Power 4 programs to schedule Notre Dame in the current playoff system. The only way he can see the Fighting Irish fixing this is if they finally give in and join a conference.

“It does not behoove anybody to schedule Notre Dame because they have such an advantage over these teams that are playing, in the Big Ten and SEC’s cases, much more difficult schedules,” the FOX Sports analyst said. “Now there’s this bar, a minimum bar, where all Notre Dame has to do is be in the top 12? With their schedule? That’s crazy. Meanwhile, we have seen that in the selection-based model and the invitational that we have in college football, it really comes down to just number of wins and losses. We saw that this year and we saw it last year when those 9-3 teams in the SEC were left out.

“So if you’re USC, you’re like, ‘Hold on a second, we’re gonna play nine Big Ten games …and we’re just gonna add Notre Dame because?’ I don’t disagree with that. Now, there’s a huge side of me that says, ‘No, I just want to see the game,’ but it doesn’t make any sense for USC. Because of that, they’ve got to look out for themselves. …I think Notre Dame should join a conference, and I get a lot of heat for saying that, but it’s time. I think that them joining a conference would be better for college football.”

Although Notre Dame is not in a conference, it does have an agreement with the ACC to play five games per year against ACC opponents in football. It also competes in the ACC in other sports such as basketball and baseball.

That should still keep the schedule somewhat competitive, but as Klatt mentioned, there is no reason for a team from any other conference to schedule games against the Fighting Irish. They do face USC on an annual basis because they have a rivalry with the Trojans. However, it appears Klatt doesn’t think USC should continue to play Notre Dame.

In the past, Notre Dame has indicated that it prefers to remain independent, even in the face of widespread conference realignment. But as college football continues to evolve, the Fighting Irish may be forced to re-evaluate things.