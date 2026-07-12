Joel Klatt names 5 best college football games since 2000

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt took a trip down memory lane to name the five best college football games since 2000. So after a quarter century, we have a good amount of games logged to determine which ones were the best.

Funny enough, there is only one postseason game on this list. And, if you want to do some math, Klatt’s most recent game occurred 10 years ago!

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The current crop of college football has some catching up to do then! So without further ado, let’s dive into Klatt’ lit.

The Bush Push, USC at Notre Dame: 2005

Klatt started out with a little controversy when it came to this game! USC, ranked No. 1 in the country, beat No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend 34-31 but the final touchdown was the one that was contentious.

QB Matt Leinart was “pushed” by RB Reggie Bush, getting him into the end zone for the score. Under the rules, it was illegal assistance and it should’ve been a penalty by the letter of the law. A classic game remembered for its controversial ending. That’s just college football!

Kick 6, Alabama at Auburn, 2013

The Iron Bowl has had many incredible moments in its storied history. But over the course of the 21st century, it’s hard for Klatt to come up with a different one than this. Talk about a where were when-type of moment.

No. 4 Auburn knocked off No. 1 Alabama at home 34-28 to give the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season. It wasn’t just a back and forth affair and second half rally by the Tigers. It was Chris Davis returning a 57-yard field goal back the other way from the back of his own end zone. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sent into a frenzy that may never be replicated. Auburn ended up losing the BCS National Championship to Florida State, but this one will be remembered forever.

Mayfield vs. Mahomes, Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 2016

Let’s pull out the stat sheet for Klatt’s next game on this list. It was a 66-59 win for Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma over Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech squad.

Mayfield threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, with Joe Mixon adding 263 yards and two scores on the ground. Mahomes threw for an absurd 734 yards, five touchdowns and a pick, while also running for 85 and scoring two touchdowns on the ground. This remains the NCAA record for most combined yards in a Division I football game. There was no chance to catch your breath!

The Michael Crabtree Game, Texas at Texas Tech, 2008

No. 1 Texas, and this isn’t the last you’ll see of them on Klatt’s list, went down to No. 7 Texas Tech 39-33 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders stole this one on Michael Crabtree’s sideline catch in which he tip-toed down the sideline for the winning score, with one second on the clock.

This game was crucial to forcing a three-way tie in the Big 12 at the end of the season. Texas Tech actually had a 22-6 halftime lead before Texas stormed back. This remains one of the iconic moments in the rivalry’s history.

BCS National Championship, Texas vs. USC, 2005

Of course Klatt was going to pick this one. It’s hard for anyone to pick another game that is more iconic than this one over the last 26 years. Texas and Vince Young won an instant classic over the team of the early 2000s with a 41-38 victory at the Rose Bowl.

In January of 2006, this game ended up becoming the “Game of the Century.” Going into the fourth quarter, USC led 24-23. Reggie Bush scored a touchdown, extending the lead to eight before a Texas field goal made it 31-26. Matt Leinart found Dwayne Jarrett for a score than extended the lead 38-26. In the final six-plus minutes, Young and Texas had magic, with Young scoring two touchdowns, including one with 19 seconds left, to win the game. This was also ABC’s Keith Jackson’s swan song as a play-by-play man.