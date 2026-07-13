Joel Klatt names his College Football 21st All-Century Team

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt did a fun exercise by naming his College Football All-Century Team. That’s right, we’re over 25 years into the 21st century, so it’s time to reflect on what we’ve seen.

Keep in mind, this is what these players did at the collegiate level. A lot of them had great NFL success while others did not.

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But at the college football level, these dudes were eclectic across all of the positions listed. So, let’s break down Klatt’s picks for the College Football All-Century Team.

Young surprisingly did not win a Heisman Trophy during his time at Texas. But he won arguably the greatest national championship game ever played vs. USC.

A dual threat QB, Young makes Klatt’ All-Century Team due to his ability to elevate the level of players around him. Your poster child for college quarterbacks of this time. He had 6,040 yards, 44 touchdowns, 28 picks, 3,127 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in his career.

All day baby. Peterson was NFL ready, probably, in high school. Once he made the league with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson was feared. Other than Derrick Henry now, Peterson was the last of the “feared” kind in football.

Across three seasons at Oklahoma, Peterson ran for 4,041 yards, 41 touchdowns and 5.4 yards per carry. He could run you over, outrun you and make you miss. Good luck stopping this man.

Fitzgerald is one of the greatest wide receivers in football history and that was evident at Pitt as well. A unanimous All-American, Fitzgerald had 161 catches, 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons.

Crabtree was a star at Texas Tech, and most known for his game-winning TD vs. Texas, tip-toing down the sideline. Jones was dominant with the Crimson Tide and turned into an even better NFL wideout. But he was a man amongst boys while at Alabama. This trio is elite for the All-Century Team.

Bowers is one of the youngest guys on this list but man was he special while playing for Georgia. A two-time John Mackey Award winner, Bowers helped UGA win two national titles.

While a great tight end, Bowers could block and even run the football. A hybrid athlete! He finished with 175 catches, 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in 40 games.

McKinnie played for Miami for three seasons and won a national title in 2001. He received the Outland Trophy and JIm Parker Award, becoming a unanimous All-American. He’s already been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

On the flip side for the All-Century Team bookends, Thomas makes the cut for Klatt. He won the same awards as McKinnie five years later and also made the CFB Hall of Fame. He had the better NFL career, making the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well, but Thomas goes down as a Badgers legend.

In the middle of the trenches come these two stars of the All-Century Team from Klatt. Nelson is still playing in the NFL today after becoming an unanimous All-American at Notre Dame.

DeCastro was also a unanimous All-American and was twice named First-Team All-Pac-12 prior to his NFL career. He retired after 2020, but he remains one of the best players out of the Stanford program over the last 25 years.

Late injuries in college likely altered his NFL path, but Jones was an elite center for the Crimson Tide. He played with two torn ligaments in his foot helping Alabama win the SEC and BCS National Championship Game!

He won three titles with the Crimson Tide, won the Outland, Rimington, Wuerffel, Jim Parker and William V. Campbell Trophies. A three-time All-American, Jones remains one of the best linemen in Alabama history.

Klatt saved a spot for the athlete on the All-Century Team for Harvin. While at Florida, Harvin was virtually unstoppable.

Migraines nearly ended his career multiple times and certainly limited what he could do in the NFL, but he still won a Super Bowl. But it was with the Gators that he’ll be remembered. He had 133 catches for 1,929 yards, 13 touchdowns and 1,852 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Suggs was a scary individual at Arizona State, winning the Ted Hendricks, Lombardi, Bronko Nagurski, Bill WIllis and Morris Trophies. He was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2002. Suggs had 44 sacks and 65.5 tackles for loss in college.

At Alabama, Anderson was another feared defender for opposing offenses. He had 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for loss and 204 total tackles across 41 games for the Crimson Tide. Anderson won two Bronko Nagurski awards, as well as the Chuck Bednarik, Lott and Shaun Alexander awards/trophies.

You could try and double or triple team Suh and it wouldn’t work. That man embodied Nebraska football and made Klatt’s All-Century Team. Suh had 24 sacks and 49.5 tackles for loss in 54 games with the Huskers.

Donald is an all-timer at Pitt and with the Rams in his NFL career. One of the greatest to ever do it! When you talk about unblockable guys, he’s the definition. Donald had an absurd line of 29.5 sacks and 66 tackles for loss for Pitt across 51 games.

Kuechly was ready-made for the NFL coming out of Boston College and turned into what tuned out to be a Hall of Fame career in Carolina. He decided to walk away from the game earlier than anticipated, but he was a menace. He had 532 tackles and 35.5 tackles for loss in college, leading him to the CFB Hall of Fame as well.

Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in football right now and he was a man amongst boys while at Penn State. He was the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and was a consensus All-American with 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 192 total tackles of course, in just 26 college games.

Peterson was part of an elite crew of defensive backs at LSU, another of which is on this All-Century Team list. He won the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year Award and the Jim Thorpe and Jack Tatum Awards. Peterson was a unanimous All-American in 2010 as well.

Surtain, like his father, became an established defensive back in football. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, was an unanimous All-American and helped the Crimson Tide win the CFP.

The Honey Badger of course made Klatt’s All-Century Team! Mathieu was First-Team All-SEC in 2011, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year that same season and he won the Chuck Bednarik Award. Not only that, he was also named Second-Team AP All-Time All-American in 2025.

At LSU, Mathieu had 136 total tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for loss, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in just 26 games at LSU. He also returned 27 punts for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2011.

The final portion of Klatt’s All-Century Team comes at the safety position, led by Polamalu and Reed. Polamalu was First-Team All-Pac 10 twice and a consensus All-American while with the Trojans, en route to the CFB Hall of Fame (he’s also a Pro Football Hall of Famer).

Reed is in the Miami Hurricanes Ring of Honor, an All-American, national champion and interceptions leader across the NCAA in 2001 as well. A CFB Hall of Famer, Reed was a ballhawk and a feared hitter from the safety position and one of the greatest to ever do it.