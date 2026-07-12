Joel Klatt ponders: What if Tim Tebow went to Alabama over Florida?

What if Tim Tebow went to Alabama instead of Florida during his initial commitment out of high school? That’s the question Joel Klatt pondered when discussing some of the biggest what-ifs in recent college football history.

Tebow arrived at Florida in 2006, learned from Urban Meyer, won two national titles and was a Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama, in 2006 anyway, was in its final season with Mike Shula before Nick Saban returned to college football and began his dominance across the sport.

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But if Tebow had gone to Tuscaloosa, would Shula have stayed? How successful would have Tebow been with Alabama and would Saban have even returned to college football?

“Speaking of great what-ifs in recruiting, the great battle in recruiting for Tim Tebow when he was trying to decide at the end between Alabama and Florida,” Klatt said on his podcast. “Now this was pre-Nick Saban, I believe it was (Mike) Shula at Alabama, and Tim Tebow decides to go to Florida, and he’s even told the story where he was sick and wanted to throw up in a bag after making the decision and making the commitment because it was that tough of a decision.

“What if Tim Tebow goes to Alabama? Does Nick Saban ever even go to Alabama? What if he goes there and Shula starts a run at Bama? Is Tim Tebow a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama? That is an incredible what-if, and it could have turned all of college football history. Because again, college football history will always mark the Saban years as a pillar point in the history of our sport, if that never happens, I mean, who knows what goes on at that point? So the Tebow recruitment was a big one.”

How would’ve Tim Tebow fared at Alabama?

To be fair, Shula was fired amid NCAA sanctions, plus some vacated wins. So Saban might’ve come along anyway with a second-year man in Tebow. That would’ve been interesting in hindsight of course.

But how much does it change the trajectory of college football? Perhaps Saban would’ve done the same as did Tebow. Would it have changed his NFL career prospects as well? Well, we’ll never know and for now, Florida fans can pretend this conversation never happened!

While at Florida, Tebow finished with 9,286 yards, 88 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 67.1% completion percentage. He also ran for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns.

He’s a Florida legend, but perhaps in an alternate universe, he’s an all-timer for Alabama.