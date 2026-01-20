Joel Klatt: Pro-SEC narratives ‘need to die’ after third consecutive Big Ten title

Joel Klatt said the pro-SEC narratives “need to die” now that the Big Ten won its third straight national championship Monday night. Indiana beat Miami 27-21 for the title after Michigan and Ohio State won the last two CFPs.

The narrative prior to these last three titles was that the SEC was the top football conference and everyone else played second fiddle. That is no longer the case with the top of the sport.

“The Big Ten wins their third straight national championship with a third different team,” Klatt said on his podcast. “I think that that’s important, because I would argue that narratives need to die in college football. And it’s pretty clear that the pervasive narrative surrounding the strength of the SEC is dead and needs to die and needs to continue to die, because that narrative drives our subjective sport when we’re starting to select through a committee our playoff participants, and that hurts the overall sport when there is a narrative that is driven, that is false, and this is obviously false.

“We have seen it now in three straight years, we have seen it with three different teams, and the top of college football is now very easily residing in the Big Ten. And there is no argument about that. That’s just the facts of what we’ve got. That’s just the truth of what’s going on.”

To be fair to the SEC, per Klatt, the middle of the Big Ten might not be as strong as the middle of the SEC. But make no mistake about which conference is tops across college football right now: the Big Ten.

“Now you could maybe have a debate, maybe, about the middle and again, the pervasive narrative is that the depth of the SEC is just so far and away, greater than every other conference in America,” Klatt said. “But as we saw in bowl season, that also is false. You can maybe have a debate about it. I think you will lose that debate, but that narrative needs to die. All narratives need to die because the sport will be better if we start looking out for the whole and not for individual conferences. I’ll be the first to say that.”

As On3’s Brett McMurphy pointed out, the postseason records speak for themselves. The Big Ten went 11-5 while the SEC went 4-10 and the CFP records were Big Ten: 5-2 and SEC: 3-5.